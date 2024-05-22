Trail Blazers News: Scoot Henderson Excluded from Both All-Rookie Teams
In a bit of a stunner, the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was not included on either of the league's two All-Rookie Teams announced on Monday, the NBA reveals on its official X account. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson's patchy debut season ended with yet another indignity, as the former G League Ignite product missed out on what should have been a gimme.
The two leaders in Rookie of the Year voting, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (who won the honor, and was also named to the league's All-Defensive First Team on Tuesday) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, were both unanimous selections onto the All-Rookie First Team.
That first five was rounded out by Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick out of Alabama, and a pair of non-lottery selections in No. 18 pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat and No. 19 pick Brandin Podziesmki of the Golden State Warriors.
Henderson finished 13th in total vote tallies, behind a pair of others who missed the cut: Golden State Warriors power forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis and Detroit Pistons swingman Ausar Thompson. Meanwhile, the All-Rookie Second Team comprised Utah Jazz combo guard Keyonte George, Memphis Grizzlies power forward GG Jackson, Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively, Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace.
Henderson had a rough start to his rookie season as an inefficient shooter with poor ball control who was something of a defensive sieve. He improved significantly over the final few months of the season, however, averaging 16.6 points on a decent .402/.350/.821 slash line, 7.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 swipes a night following the All-Star break.
