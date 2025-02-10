Scoot Henderson Reveals Where Main Turning Point Changed For Blazers This Season
The Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game winning streak against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night who were without superstar Anthony Edwards.
There seems to have been in a shift in the Portland basketball scene as the young Trail Blazers, poised to look towards the Draft Lottery this season, simply kept winning games.
Portland went from clear-cut rebuilders to potential making a playoff push in the Western Conference.
Now the West is stacked this season and looking as good as ever, but the Trail Blazers are 23-30 and sitting at the No. 13 seed.
The Play-In Tournament isn't a too-distant dream for the young squad.
Things are going well as Portland is 8-2 in their last 10 contests, but sophomore guard Scoot Henderson may be able to pinpoint exactly where things started to shift.
Henderson recalled a team meeting in late-December where head coach Chauncey Billups spoke on accountability.
“Coach asked us, one by one, if each of us is able to be held accountable." Said Henderson, "And we all said yes, and from then on, it's been like that, we've been playing together, playing well, and sharing the ball”
Coach Billups, in his third year with the Trail Blazers, spoke on development.
“We've got so many guys contributing and playing well, no longer do guys think about who is getting it done," said Billups, "it's `Let's make sure it gets done.' Nobody's really caring about who's scoring the most, who's closing the game, who's starting. Nobody's worried about that. Whatever we say we're trying to do, let's just try our best to do it.”
The Trail Blazers had a record of 11-21 entering 2025 and have gone 12-9 in the new year.
With a stagnant trade deadline, and many assuming that Portland would be high sellers despite the recent winning, general manager Joe Cronin spoke on his aspirations for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign and if the playoffs were his immediate goal.
“I think it’d be unfair to take it away from them,” said Cronin. “I’m so proud and so excited about these guys that the sky’s the limit, like 'Go guys, go win. Let’s see what you can do.' And I’m here to support it.”
The Trail Blazers have their work cut out for them with their next to matchups on the road against the Denver Nuggets Monday and Wednesday night, followed by the new look Los Angeles Lakers immediately after the All-Star break.
