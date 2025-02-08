Blazers Sign New Guard Following Inactive Trade Deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are bringing in a new addition for the stretch run of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the team is inking free agent wing Sidy Cissoko to a two-way contract.
Charania adds that the Trail Blazers will waive two-way wing Taze Moore to accommodate Cissoko.
Technically, the Trail Blazers will be Cissoko's third NBA team just this week.
First, the second-year wing was flipped from the San Antonio Spurs to the Sacramento Kings as part of the multi-team deal with the Kings and Chicago Bulls that landed All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox next to Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs and All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine next to his former Bulls running mate DeMar DeRozan in Sacramento.
Subsequently, the Kings moved Cissoko to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday as part of Sacramento's move to acquire a backup center upgrade in 32-year-old veteran five Jonas Valanciunas. Washington waived Cissoko on Thursday, and he cleared waivers on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Frenchman was selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by San Antonio, to play alongside countryman Wembanyma. He suited up for a scant 29 contests across his year-and-a-half in San Antonio. Cissoko has NBA career averages of 2.3 points and 1.1 boards across 6.7 minutes per.
Conversely, he's played in 45 NBAGL games with San Antonio's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs during his tenure in the pros so far. This year, he averaged 16.3 points while slashing .489/.264/.595 shooting splits, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 dimes per bout for Austin.
As a two-way player, Cissoko will largely be toggled between the Trail Blazers and their own G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
Portland has been on a tear of late, and the 6-foot-8 small forward could be hard-pressed to crack the team's rotation given its recent luck. The Trail Blazers have won nine of their last 10 games and are currently 23-29 on the year, just 2.5 games behind the West's 10-seeded Kings (25-26).
