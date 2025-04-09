Several Key Blazers Ruled Out vs Jazz
The Portland Trail Blazers are no longer fighting for a playoff spot. Their furious attempt at getting to the tenth spot in the Western Conference has officially fallen short.
There were stretches after the All-Star break when they looked like they might actually be able to make up the large deficit that they put themselves in. Instead, they can now turn their attention to the offseason.
Still, they would like to be competitive in these final games in the regular season. They still have to figure out who is going to be part of their future, and having guys play well is the only way they can determine who to keep.
Unfortunately, the Blazers need to have guys healthy for them to make that determination. Ahead of a game against the Jazz, they have several key guys ruled out.
Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, and Scoot Henderson are all ruled out ahead of this game. They have a couple of guys who are listed as questionable, too.
Both Deni Avdija and Anfernee Simons are listed as questionable. That means that almost every member of their starting lineup is either ruled out or questionable ahead of this game.
The Trail Blazers are in danger of finishing this season with a whimper because of the injuries. They look like they might end up finishing the season with a disappointing losing streak.
Portland deserves to be commended for not tanking, though. They actually tried to win games and make sure that they played hard in every game down the stretch.
The Blazers have just three games left in their season. The young players on the roster will try to make the most out of the opportunities that they will have in those final games.
Portland might not let these guys play for the rest of the season. Grant and Ayton are likely going to be shut down, but Henderson has a shot to play in one of the last two games.
This is an organization that is headed for a lot of changes this summer. Expect them to make multiple trades ahead of free agency.
