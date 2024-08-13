Should the Blazers Consider This Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal?
It's hardly a stretch to project that the Portland Trail Blazers are bound for another fairly futile season in 2024-25.
For their past three years under head coach Chauncey Billups, Portland has gone 81-165. In 2021-22 and 2022-23 with All-Star point guard Damian Lillard still rostered, the team at least attempted to field a competitive roster. The lackluster roster construction of team presidents Neil Olshey and then Joe Cronin essentially doomed those clubs to sub-mediocrity, and by the end of both '22 and '23 the Trail Blazers were shamelessly tanking.
With the 2024 NBA offseason now fully in its August doldrums, Greg Swarz of Bleacher Report proposes a bonkers three-team trade to help Portland save a little coin and ditch one of its more appealing (and pricey) veteran contracts.
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Trail Blazers power forward Jerami Grant
Golden State Warriors Receive: Bucks small forward Khris Middleton
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody, Warriors combo forward Andrew Wiggins
Though Swarz notes that the 33-year-old Middleton, a three-time All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist in his prime, has been plagued by injury issues for years now, and is recuperating from arthroscopic surgeries on both his ankles, which he underwent this summer. Adding the younger, (marginally) cheaper Grant — who played alongside Lillard in Portland during the 2022-23 season — could help could help a very win-now team stabilize its starting five. With Lillard, new signing Gary Trent Jr., Grant, All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokoumpo, and recent All-Defensive center Brook Lopez, plus 3-and-D combo forward Taurean Prince off the bench, the Bucks could steady the ship a bit and compete in the East. Middleton's health has been such a question mark recently that it looks like a bit of a liability.
Middleton when healthy would be a major upgrade over Wiggins, who due to family issues has also missed plenty of time the last two years. Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Poziemski all seem likely to lap Moody, a 2021 lottery pick, in Steve Kerr's Warriors rotation.
Swarz notes that the Trail Blazers would be able to get off Grant's remaining four years and $132.4 million owed him through his age-33 season. Wiggins, 29, has "just" three years and $84.7 million left on his current contract, and essentially would just be included for matching purposes. Grant is a significantly better player than this limited iteration of what was once Golden State's second-best player.
The 22-year-old Moody could be a reclamation project, and in the summer of 2025 will be just a restricted free agent — meaning the Trail Blazers could match whatever offer is tendered his way. Moody was talented enough to be the No. 14 pick out of Arkansas three seasons ago. Across 66 games for the 46-36 Warriors last season, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 8.1 points on .462/.360/.785 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals a night.
Assuming some draft equity is included in this deal for the Trail Blazers, it could certainly be worth everyone's while to partake.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers’ Plan for Second-Year Guard Revealed?