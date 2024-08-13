Trail Blazers’ Plan for Second-Year Guard Revealed?
Second-year Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard/small forward Rayan Rupert had an uneven debut season in 2023-24, but clearly holds a lot of promise for a rebuilding Blazers squad. The 6-foot-6 Frenchman was selected with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after a brief pro stint with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL.
In a fresh mailbag, Sean Highken of The Rose Garden Report projects that Rupert will mostly log time this season with the club's G League affiliate squad, the Rip City Remix. Rupert and first round draft pick Kris Murray both suited up for this year's Las Vegas Summer League to further develop their respective games ahead of the 2024-25 season.
"Outside of an awful first half of the first game [of this year's Las Vegas Summer League], Rupert was pretty good and showed the playmaking flashes at his size that has the organization as high on him as they are. All of the strengths and weaknesses of both Rupert and [second-year forward Kris] Murray from their rookie seasons were on display in Vegas," Highkin wrote in his response. "I’m expecting Rupert to once again spend a lot of time with the Remix next season. Murray has a better chance of cracking the rotation—again, if the shot comes around."
Rupert appeared in 39 contests for the 21-61 Blazers last season, starting 12. He averaged a scant 4.0 points on .335/.359/.760 shooting splits, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists a night. Rupert was far more prolific for the Rip City Remix. Across 15 Showcase Cup games for the NBAGL club, he averaged 13.7 points on a .432/.443/.731 slash line, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals.
Will Rupert be able to at least boost those G League numbers? Given that he's still just 20, the odds seem good that he has major room to grow.
More Trail Blazers: 3 Breakout Players For Blazers Entering 2024 Season