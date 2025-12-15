Steph Curry Addresses Warriors' Losing to Blazers Despite Record-Breaking Night

Steph Curry had a historic night, breaking a Michael Jordan-held record at the Moda Center. Still, his Golden State Warriors lost 136-131 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. The worst part? His unfathomable blown layup with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter was arguably the deciding moment of the game. If it wasn't, his turnover on the next possession was.

The Associated Press's game story on the Dubs' loss didn't include the Curry miss or Blazers wing Toumani Camara's takeaway. It did include his season-high 12 3-pointers, the NBA-leading 28th time he's had 10 or more in a game. Those three-pointers helped Curry break MJ's record for most 40-point games after turning 30 years old.

Curry was not happy that he and his teammates failed to execute, but he wasn't completely negative about the up-and-down night for the now-13-14 outfit.

“We’re not winning. We’re not executing well enough for 48. There’s a lot of things you can point at. I think tonight was a mixture of everything but we’re resilient to give ourselves a chance so I like the spirit that we have," Curry said postgame.

Ultimately, Curry and Moses Moody (12 points on 5/9 shooting) took advantage of Shaedon Sharpe, Camara, and Sidy Cissoko, but Sharpe and Jerami Grant's 70 combined points, plus Deni Avdija's 26, were too much for the Warriors to overcome. The trio combined for 14 three-point makes in 24 long-range looks.

The Warriors have a home-and-home series with the Phoenix Suns and a matchup with the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center ahead before hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

The Blazers have a home-and-home with the Sacramento Kings, then also take on the Magic at home. Portland hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on December 26.