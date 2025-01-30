Trade Talk Around Former Blazers Fan Favorite Starting to Heat Up: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have been playing very strong of late, winning five of their last six games overall. Despite this, the team is still expected to be sellers at the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
Portland has been mentioned as a team who could sell off some pieces to contending teams or even be a team used to help facilitate a deal. There has even been talk about the Trail Blazers potentially bringing back a former fan-favorite in center Jusuf Nurkic.
Currently, with the Phoenix Suns, Nurkic finds himself on the trade block once again. The veteran center has lost his spot in the Suns rotation and could find himself moved ahead of the trade deadline.
According to Duane Rankin of AZ Central, trade talks around Nurkic have already started to heat up. Among the teams interested in him are the Atlanta Hawks, with Phoenix discussing deals with Atlanta.
"Sources have informed The Arizona Republic the Suns have been talking to teams throughout the league about trading 7-footer Jusuf Nurkic, with the Atlanta Hawks being one of those teams. Ongoing chatter about Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler keeps Bradley Beal’s name in trade talks. Beal has a no-trade clause."
Nurkic was great for the Trail Blazers, helping them stay as a consistent presence in the Western Conference for years. But with the team moving on from star guard Damian Lillard, it was time to move him as well.
Nurkic has spent the last season and a half with the Suns but his time in Phoenix seems to be coming to an end. The veteran still has one more year on his contract so the Suns could have a tough time moving his contract.
The veteran addressed his situation, saying that he believes he will be with the Suns following the trade deadline.
“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “Because we are the Phoenix Suns and new (collective bargaining agreement) and all the rules, it’s not easy to get traded when you’re over the second tax apron. Even that, I can’t control.”
While it may be tricky for Phoenix to trade the former Blazers center, it seems the paring needs to end. Portland could be a decent option if the Suns were to attach a future first-round pick but that type of deal remains to be seen.
Nonetheless, the former fan-favorite could be on the move soon and fans will be interested to see where he goes.
