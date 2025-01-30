Blazers News: Donovan Clingan Makes Big Leap in NBA Rookie Leaderboard
The Portland Trail Blazers have been a good stretch as of late. They've won five of their last six games; however, they remain the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
More Blazers: Blazers Predicted to Ship Deandre Ayton to East Team For Massive Haul
While they won't compete this season, Portland's future is bright, and part of that has to do with their rookie center, Donovan Clingan.
Clingan has been excellent for the rebuilding Blazers this season. While he has struggled with injuries, great things tend to happen to Portland when he is on the court.
The 20-year-old has gotten better and better this season, and as of late, he has been on a tear, which is why he climbed into the top 10 in this week's NBA rookie leaderboard.
More Blazers: New Team Emerges in Jerami Grant Sweepstakes
Clingan went from unranked to the No. 10 spot.
"Scoring down, presence up (8.3 rpg, 2.3 bpg) this week. He went back to the bench vs. Bucks Tuesday but Blazers are plus-6 in his 11 minutes."
The nine players in front of Clingan are Zaccharie Risacher, Bub Carrington, Tristan da Silva, Kel'el Ware, Yves Missi, Zach Edey, Alex Sarr, Jaylen Wells, and Stephon Castle.
Scoring may not be Clingan's best trait, but he does other things well. In his last five games, he has been incredible, averaging only 4.0 points per game but grabbing 9.8 rebounds per game, 2.0 books, and 1.8 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the field in 19.6 minutes.
Even when he has been healthy, Clingan has struggled to get extensive minutes due to the number of frontcourt players the Blazers have on their roster.
That could all change with the trade deadline approaching; however, he is still producing in his limited minutes.
Clingan is clearly a cornerstone piece for the Blazers, who are looking to get younger as soon as this trade deadline approaches.
The Blazers have a ton of great and young pieces on their side, and it is clear that Clingan is the center of the future.
Portland selected Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Connecticut, and he was spectacular in his two seasons there.
The future is bright for Clingan, and with a strong finish to the season, he could be named to the All-Rookie team when all is said and done.
More Blazers: Blazers' Deni Avdija Reveals Special Link to WWE Superstar John Cena
Bold Trade Proposal Sees Blazers' Robert Williams III Land With Western Contender
Chauncey Billups Praises Scoot Henderson After Rising Stars Selection
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.