Trail Blazers 2024 Position Preview: Power Forward
Along with the Utah Jazz, the Portland Trail Blazers seem like the only Western Conference team that is all-in on tanking ahead of what could be a legendary 2025 NBA Draft, presumably set to be led by Duke freshman power forward Cooper Flagg, Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball wing Nolan Traore, and Rutgers shooting guard Dylan Harper.
The team's best player, power forward Jerami Grant, remains — perhaps inscrutably — still on its roster, as Portland seemingly awaits a possible trade.
Assuming Grant, currently checking out the U.S. Open in New York, remains a Blazer heading into a doomed 2024-25 season, he is no doubt set to have a solid individual year once again, when he'll be turning 31. What does the rest of the club's projected rotation at the position look like — and will his top backup be ready to slide in to a starting role in his stead if he's out the door?
Projected Starter: Jerami Grant
Grant submitted another solid individual scoring season for Portland as the club's best two-way player, and should remain an intriguing 3-and-D role player trade target throughout this season — provided he stays healthy, of course. He has not played more than 63 games since his final season with the Denver Nuggets, 2019-20.
Projected Top Reserve: Toumani Camara
Surprisingly, the 6-foot-9 Dayton product had a stronger rookie season than first round pick Keegan Murray on both ends of the floor. Camara was selected with the No. 52 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and emerged as a solid defensive option. Murray may have been considered the better prospect heading into the draft, but Camara seems to have earned the rotational edge heading into 2024-25.
In 70 games (49 starts), Camara averaged 7.5 points while slashing a far more efficient .450/.337/.758, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 rejections across 24.8 minutes.
Projected Third-Stringer: Kris Murray
The 6-foot-8 Iowa product was selected with the No. 23 pick last summer, and had a fairly uneven debut season. Across 62 contests (29 starts), Murray averaged 6.1 points on .396/.268/.661 shooting splits, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals per bout, in 21.7 minutes. The nice thing about Camara and Murray is that both players are athletic enough that they can ostensibly be trotted out at either forward position, meaning both should get time to develop, even if Grant is moved.
