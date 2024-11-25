Trail Blazers Acquire $36M Star in Epic New Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a very interesting start to the new NBA season. In some games, they looked much more competitive than many expected them to be and in some games, they look very much like the team that finished in last last season.
This is a full growth and development year for the Trail Blazers but that doesn't mean they can't think about the future. Portland is looking to get themselves back into playoff contention and one way to do that could be by landing a star player to lead the franchise forward.
The Trail Blazers have a few players who could emerge as the leaders of the franchise but they may not want to wait that long. The team has a few players who could interest opposing teams and it could set them up well in trade talks.
In a new trade proposal, the Trail Blazers land a disgruntled star from the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland lands forward Brandon Ingram in the deal.
The Pelicans have discussed Ingram in different trade deals since last offseason and it could see Portland take advantage. Ingram just parted ways with his agency amid all the trade talk, possibly opening up the door for a trade.
In the deal, Portland would land Ingram and a 2027 second-round draft pick from New Orleans. The Pelicans would receive center Deandre Ayton and a 2031 first-round draft pick.
New Orleans would get the center that they have been looking for while Portland lands a star that can be the cornerstone for years to come. Ingram is in the final year of his deal with the Pelicans so Portland would likely need to give him an extension.
The Trail Blazers have discussed trading forward Jerami Grant so Ingram could serve as an upgrade for when they do. Portland has also long been looking to unpack the logjam of big men in their frontcourt so moving Ayton makes sense.
Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from the 3-point line.
Adding Ingram to the Trail Blazers lineup would make them much more lethal on both sides of the floor while giving them a true go-to scorer. Portland may look elsewhere to land a star player but Ingram could make some sense for the Trail Blazers.
