Trail Blazers Announce Official Launch of Rip City Network
The Portland Trail Blazers have not done a good job of winning games this season. They are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. They are 13th in the standings at the moment and will not be making the playoffs this season. The Blazers continue to be an organization that is in rebuild mode.
Just because the Trail Blazers haven't played well in recent years doesn't mean that they aren't excited about what will happen in the future. They are still trying to figure out which players will be part of their core moving forward. While they are doing that, they are making plans on how their fans can watch the Blazers.
They announced the official launch of the Rip City Network on New Year's Eve. It's a new network that will broadcast classic Blazers games as well as all local and non-exclusive national broadcast games. In order to celebrate this, the Blazers will be having watch parties across the city.
It's an exciting announcement for an organization that is still trying to generate some excitement on the court. The team has a lot of players that resonate with the fans, but they have to figure out which group of guys works the best together in a way that adds up to more wins.
These watch parties will be in eight different bars across the city. The Rip City Network will also be airing some Blazers favorites from the past few years. The games include Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs in 2019 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and some old NBA Finals games from 1992 and 1977.
The Blazers are very excited about this new project that they have. This is a network that has been launched as an appreciation for their fans. They can share some of the greatest moments in franchise history with them. They also hope to create new memories that they can share on the same network.
It's only a matter of time before the Blazers start to become more competitive on the field. The next few weeks are going to be critical for the future of the team because they are likely to trade some of their players for future assets when the trade deadline rolls around.
Once that is done, the Blazers can start to make more memories to be broadcast on this new network.
