Trail Blazers News: Recent Portland Lottery Pick To Get Demoted Next Season?
Did the Portland Trail Blazers royally screw up by selecting former G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in what turned out to be a stacked 2023 NBA Draft?
Henderson has looked like far more of a work-in-progress than Rip City fans may have expected.
To wit, Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report suggests that the Trail Blazers will likely relegate the 6-foot-3 second-year guard to a permanent bench role behind starters Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe — barring any trades that could change the makeup of the team's backcourt personnel, of course.
Last year, Henderson had a very rough start to his debut NBA season, but eventually improved his output, if not his efficiency. All told, he logged averages of 14.0 points on .385/.325/.819 shooting splits, 5.4 assists (against 3.4 turnovers), 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals a night in 62 games (32 starts). The 20-year-old's defense also left a lot to be desired.
Starting Simons and Sharpe together, rather than a tandem of Henderson with Simons at the two-guard spot, could positively impact the club's backcourt production instantly.
Simons is a prolific scorer, but was absolutely miscast as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard next to Henderson and before him Damian Lillard. In his 46 healthy games last season, the 25-year-old averaged career highs of 22.6 points on .430/.385/.916 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds a night, along with 0.5 steals.
Of course, the lingering question hovering over Simons is: will he even be on the roster next year? Portland has allegedly explored potential deals to offload Simons and the remaining two years and $53.6 million on his current contract.
The 6-foot-6 Sharpe , like Simons, didn't play much in 2023-24, but when he did, the 21-year-old showed enticing signs of major growth. In his 32 available bouts (25 starts), Sharpe averaged 15.9 points while slashing .406/.333/.824, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.9 steals — all career highs.
Highkin projects that new addition Deni Avdija, for whom Portland traded ahead of June's 2024 NBA Draft, will nab the starting small forward gig. Swingman Toumani Camara, who enjoyed an encouraging rookie season of his own in 2023-24, will back him up. High-priced incumbent starters Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton seem likely to retain their starting roles heading into the season, but whether or not both players are even still on the Trail Blazers by the end of the 2024-25 season remains to to be seen.
