Trail Blazers Reportedly Still Looking to Trade Young Wing
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons may not seem particularly "basketball-old," but the 25-year-old sharpshooter very certifiably is, now that he is slated to embark on his seventh pro season in 2024-25.
Accordingly, in tandem with the fact that the 6-foot-3 wing is already drawing a sizable contract (he's owed $53.6 million across the next two seasons), it would behoove Portland general manager Joe Cronin to move on from Simons sooner rather than later, as Cronin looks to make a full rebuild/teardown and dip under the league's salary cap. Given that the Trail Blazers went 21-61 last season, there's certainly no reason for the team to cling to any of its incumbent veteran players.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonina spoke at length about the possibility that Simons or starting power forward Jerami Grant could be flipped while chatting on Sactown Sports 1140 in Sacramento. Fentress supplied a timeline for both players to be elsewhere this season, too.
“I would be surprised if Jerami (Grant) or Anfernee Simons, if one of the two is not moved,” Fentress indicated. “I was told that that’s definitely the goal, that one of the two would probably be gone before training camp. Both being gone? That might be different. They obviously have time. They can wait until the trade deadline and see if someone else will offer more.”
“I predict both of them will be gone by next summer,” Fentress added.
Portland already has an abundance of young guards. It seems like the Trail Blazers may have even preemptively looked to replace Simons already with the team's lone offseason signing, veteran point guard Devonte' Graham. Simons may play at the two, but he's the size of a point guard.
Though Simons, who is coming off the strongest individual season of his career, may be the Trail Blazers' best guard right now, it's clear to Fentress that Portland wants to give the keys to its backcourt offense to young lottery picks Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson — neither of whom is older than 21.
In his 46 healthy games last year, Simons posted career-high averages of 22.6 points (on a .430/.385/.916 slash line), 5.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds, in addition to 0.5 steals a night. On an actually good team trying to win, Simons seems likely to be an energy-changing sixth man off the bench, meaning all that output should dip significantly.
