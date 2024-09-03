Trail Blazers News: Rip City Remix's 2024-25 Schedule Revealed
The NBA has announced its G League schedule this season, via a press statement.
The G League's former Showcase Cup, a 16-game fall run, has been renamed as the league's Tip-Off Tournament, set to start on November 8. Split across four regions, each club is slated to suit up for 14 games.
The Rip City Remix's Tip-Off Tournament run will start off with two road matchups against the newly-rebranded San Diego Clippers, the L.A. Clippers' Oceanside-based G League affiliate, on Friday, November 8 and Sunday, November 10.
The Tip-Off Tournament will be succeeded by an Orlando-based Winter Showcase, slated to run from December 19-22.
The G League's regular season proper will be played between Friday, December 27 and Saturday, March 29. The Western and Eastern Conference will then see the six teams with the best record partake in a G League playoffs. Rip City's regular season will begin in Tempe, Arizona, against the aforementioned Valley Suns.
2023-24 marked the final season for the NBA's G League Ignite developmental club. Though that team has folded, a new club has replaced it, the Phoenix Suns' G League affiliate, the Valley Suns. All 30 teams finally have locked-in affiliate squads. The unaffiliated Mexico City Capitanes are the 31st NBAGL team this year.
Can the Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, improve their 2023-24 run?
Last year, under now-Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jim Moran, the Remix went 18-16 in the regular season (8-8 in the Showcase Cup). The team boasted one of the more prolific offenses in the league. Its 115.2 points per game rate ranked 11th among 31 NBAGL squads. The team's defensive rating, 115.5, also ranked 11th leaguewide.
Following Moran's departure, the Trail Blazers pivoted. Portland looked internally for his replacement, ultimately bringing aboard assistant general manager Sergi Oliva in that head coaching capacity, who is expected to return to his day job upon the conclusion of the G League season in the spring.
For the Trail Blazers, the G League represents a useful resource when it comes to developing young players. Given that Portland's NBA club proper does not project to be particularly good, it seems at least possible that two-way signings Justin Minaya and Bryce McGowens could actually log rotation minutes in close to their 50 maximum-allotted games.
Exhibit 10 training signing Henri Drell is in contention for Portland's third and final two-way slot. If he does not see his deal converted, he'll be cut, and could sign on with the Rip City Remix as an affiliate player.
