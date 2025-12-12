Blazers Big Man Depth Embarrassed in Pelicans Loss With Yang, Clingan, Williams Out

The Portland Trail Blazers' defense had its worst performance of the season on Thursday night as the franchise ended up on the wrong side of a 143-120 rout at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

Portland gave up at least 136 points for the fourth time this season, and at least 140 points for the second time this season. New Orleans put up 12 more shots, made 14 more, won the rebound battle by 16, won the assist battle by nine, and won the turnover battle by seven. Rim protection was absent, while defensive dysfunction was prevalent.

This was a thorough outclassing from the league's second-worst team. It certainly qualifies as the Trail Blazers' low point of the 2025-26 season. It'd be unfair not to mention Yang Hansen, Donovan Clingan, and Robert Williams' absences. But it'd also be unfair not to pretend like Portland didn't look hopeless in the second half as Bryce McGowens, Trey Murphy III, and Derik Queen led the way in a 73-point half for the Pels.

Kris Murray (seven points on 2/6 shooting, 0/4 three-point shooting) and Duop Reath (two points on 1/5 shooting, 0/3 three-point shooting) proved that the Blazers' big man rotation is not up to snuff beyond their top three options.

Portland may not have Williams for long, but it's clear the team is in dire straits without their last two first-round draft additions.

What's Next For the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans travel to face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday for a one-game road trip before returning to the Big Easy for a three-game home stand against the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Dallas Mavericks.

What's Next For the Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers return to the Moda Center for a two-game homestand. Portland hosts the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night and the Sacramento Kings the following Thursday.