Blazers' Jerami Grant Clarifies Comments About Not Wanting to Come Off Bench
The Portland Trail Blazers tried to trade Jerami Grant in the offseason. After making the decision not to trade him during the trade deadline last year, they decided to see if they could this summer.
Unfortunately for them, no one wanted to take him. He's owed a lot of money in the next few years with his contract, over $100 million over the next three seasons.
More news: Blazers Hire 2 Legends to Join Organization
There have been rumblings that Grant might come off the bench this season, which the Syracuse product didn't seem to like. He has clarified those comments a bit since making them at media day.
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant clarifies his comments about not starting
According to Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, Grant tried to clarify what he meant, claiming he'll do whatever the team needs him to do.
“I’m fine,” Grant insisted after a training camp practice. “I’m fine, man.”
Grant was then asked to further clarify if he was comfortable coming off the bench. He basically said that he's good enough to still start.
Grant went on to explain that all he meant, when he said that he expected to start, was that he believed he was good enough to still start.
“I’m open to competing,” Grant said. “I know what I could do on the court.”
Grant hasn't exactly been great when he's been on the court. His effort has fluctuated since he joined Portland a couple of years ago. His health has been the biggest issue.
More news: Blazers' Scoot Henderson Opens Up on Injury Setback
The Trail Blazers might not be able to trust Jerami Grant to stay healthy
The 6-foot-7 power forward has yet to play 55 or more games since he joined the Trail Blazers in the summer of 2022. They might not be able to count on him being healthy enough to start him. They need guys who are reliable out there on the court.
Instead of starting Grant, the Blazers might have Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija man the forward spots, which is how they ended the 2024-25 season while Grant recovered from yet another lingering injury. That younger dynamic forward duo needs some developmental time anyway.
Last season, Grant averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 37.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.