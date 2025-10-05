Blazers' Yang Hansen Gets High Praise From Star Teammate
The Portland Trail Blazers surprised a lot of people around the NBA when they drafted Yang Hansen in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. He was expected to go in the second round or very late in the first.
Portland saw something in him and got him with the 16th overall pick, considered a bit of a reach at the time. But Hansen had a very impressive Summer League, and now the Blazers are excited to see what he can do in preseason.
More news: Blazers Hire 2 Legends to Join Organization
With training camp underway, Hansen is getting some rave reviews from his teammates. Even they are impressed with the skill that he's shown so far.
Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is impressed with what he's seen from Yang Hansen
After seeing him in training camp, Deni Avidija is impressed with what he's seen so far from the rookie now that they have gotten a chance to play together.
“(Hansen’s) been great,” Avdija said. “Very high IQ, very good passer, I can see him fitting really, really well with his scheme. And I'm just going to say he knows how to play. Regardless of how we play or which team he played, I feel like he would be good because he's a good player. He knows how to play.”
More news: Blazers' Scoot Henderson Opens Up on Injury Setback
The Trail Blazers are hoping that he can win the backup center minutes in a fight with Robert Williams III.
The former All-Defensive Second Teamer isn't someone who can be counted on to stay healthy, as he's played in just 26 games in the last two years.
The Trail Blazers Believe They Have a Future Star
With the way Hansen plays, he can help his teammates around him be better. He is a very good passer, especially from the top of the key. That's part of the reason why the Blazers like him so much.
Portland needs someone who can step up and play well from the center position. Deandre Ayton wasn't giving them enough while he was the starter, and that's why he was bought out.
Last season, while playing on China's Qingdao Eagles, Hansen averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and three assists per game. He shot 58.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.