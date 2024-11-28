Where Do Trail Blazers Rank in Latest NBA Power Rankings?
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a much of a solid start by their standards.
The Blazers have looked quite good thus far, but they don't have enough power to compete consistently in the NBA. They are young and promising pieces so far, but that's about it.
Portland is a young, up-and-coming team that has a long way to go. As things stand, they are one of the bottom feeders in the league, and the latest NBA power rankings tell us that.
In ESPN's latest NBA power rankings, the Blazers dropped two spots from 23 to 25.
"Blazers fans can't be blamed for feeling whiplash during the month of November. Portland has alternated highs and lows, seemingly at random. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups called out his team's effort after a 45-point home loss to Memphis and Portland responded with a season-high three-game winning streak. Those good vibes dissipated with a 28-point loss at Houston on Friday, which the Blazers followed by beating the Rockets on the back end of a back-to-back. They couldn't carry that over in a 25-point loss at Memphis on Monday. Portland's five losses by 25 or more currently lead the NBA."
CBS Sports continues to have the Blazers at 23, the same as last week.
"Following a three-game winning streak, Portland has now dropped three of four -- though the one win was against a very good Rockets team. Donovan Clingan became the first player since 2012 to pull down at least 19 rebounds while scoring zero points."
The Athletic also has the Blazers at 25, dropping seven spots from last week's ranking.
"Clingan missed Monday night’s game with a knee sprain, but he has held it down as the starting center with Deandre Ayton (finger) out of the lineup. Clingan has blocked more shots in six games (136 minutes) as a starter (19) than he has in his other 153 minutes as a reserve (18)."
Last week, the Blazers went 1-3 and are currently ranked 30th in offensive rating at 104.4 and 15th in defensive rating at 112.7.
The Blazers are poor on both sides of the ball, ranking 28th in points per game, 17th in opponent points per game, 15th in points in the paint, 28th in opponent fastbreak points, and dead last in assists per game.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers' Donovan Clingan Heavily Disrespected in Latest NBA Rookie Rankings