Blazers Aren't Listening to Yang Hansen Critics

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen has struggled throughout his first season in the NBA.

Yang has not earned a spot in the rotation despite being the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Yang needs minutes to develop, which he gets in the G League from time to time with the Rip City Remix, but not enough to see a true step forward. Blazers general manager Joe Cronin recently spoke about Yang's rookie year and how the team is moving him along.

"Like many rookie seasons for guys, it’s been up and down for him. And he’s still definitely trying to find his stride, but we’ve really enjoyed having him in our building. Hansen has such a terrific attitude and spirit about him. He lights up a room. And now our challenge is getting him to be the best player that he can be. We’re working on that," Cronin said in an interview with Robert Ohman and Aaron Mesh of the Willamette Week.

Blazers Bringing Along Yang Slowly

Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen controls the ball against New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Some critics believe the Blazers traded up to select Yang because he would provide some interest in the franchise from Chinese fans, who certainly made their presence known when he was first drafted by the team. However, Cronin made it clear that the Blazers selected him on his basketball talent and potential.

"As far as impact, I’m not super tuned into all the numbers stuff, but I’ll see a few things here and there about ratings in a Summer League game. And it’s great to see how passionate the Chinese fan base is about him and how much they love the game of basketball," Cronin told the Willamette Week.

"... I don’t care what they [critics] say. I really don’t. We’re consumed by building the best basketball team possible, and business decisions had nothing to do with drafting Hansen, from Jody [Allen] all the way down."

Yang is a very young player and needs time to develop. His situation requires patience from the coaching staff, which has been provided in his first season. It may also be needed next season and possibly the year after that. However, the potential Yang has is incredibly high, and the Blazers should be willing to wait a few years if that's what it takes to make him the best player he can be.

Yang and the Blazers are set to take on the Phoenix Suns tomorrow at 5 p.m. PT inside the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.