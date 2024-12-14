One-Time Blazers Guard Joins West Rival G League Squad
Former one-time Portland Trail Blazers guard Devonte Graham has found a new home.
After failing to make the Trail Blazers roster this past preseason, Graham is joining the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, the South Bay Lakers.
NBA insider Marc Stein was among the first to report.
Graham had an incredibly underwhelming showing with Portland during his two preseason appearances this October. Across 13.2 minutes per game, the 29-year-old logged miserable averages of 1.0 points while not making a single shot from the field and shot 66.7 percent from the charity stripe, 2.5 assists, 1.5 boards, and 0.5 steals.
The six-year NBA veteran will get another opportunity, but this time, it will be at the G League level. This isn't Graham's first time at the G League level; he spent some time there with the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, in 2018-19.
The former second-round draft pick, who played four years at Kansas, saw his time as a pro decline at the NBA level in recent years. However, prior to that, he was a formidable player with the lowly Hornets. His strongest year came in the 2019-20 season, during which he averaged 18.2 points, 7.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game with 37 percent from three across 63 outings and averaged 35.1 minutes per game.
After three years in Charlotte, Graham was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in Aug. 2021 in a three-team trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies.
In two seasons in New Orleans, Graham averaged 23 minutes a game, 9.2 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.8 steals while shooting 36 percent from the field and 34 percent from three in 129 games and 63 starts.
Before the 2023 NBA trade deadline, Graham was traded, alongside four second-round picks, to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson. In a season-plus in Texas, Graham averaged 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 0.6 steals while shooting 37 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three in only 19.5 minutes per game. The former All-American played in 43 games with eight stars in San Antonio.
In October, there were rumors that Graham would take his talents overseas and play for the Shanghai Sharks in China, but that never came to fruition.
Instead, the 29-year-old will remain in the States and showcase his talents starting next week at the Winter Showcase in Orlando.
