Will Robert Williams III Play? Blazers Injury Report Determined
The Portland Trail Blazers will look for their third consecutive win on Monday as they prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers.
It will be the Blazers' first meeting of the season against the 76ers and their only visit to the Pacific Northwest. The Blazers will look to continue their winning ways; however, they could still be without their star center, Robert Williams III.
Williams again enters this game on the injury report with an ankle issue. Williams was listed as questionable and will make his return to the lineup.
With Williams able to go, Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan will likely see less playing time. Williams has not played since Dec. 21 against the San Antonio Spurs, in which the Blazers dropped.
Williams, who only played 12 minutes off the bench, recorded only four rebounds and one block. He was a plus-nine on the court and did not attempt a shot.
The 27-year-old has been solid for the Blazers this season. He averages 7.5 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 73 percent from the field and 92 percent from the charity stripe in 10 games and 17.1 minutes of action.
Williams has dealt with injuries throughout his entire career, and this season has been no different. This season alone, he dealt with a hamstring injury, a concussion, and now is dealing with an ankle issue. Williams is in his second year in Portland, and there is a chance this season could be his last in Rip City.
The former Texas A&M Aggie is one of the many players on the trading block for the Blazers. He is a prime candidate for many contenders in the league, and there is a good chance he will get traded as the Blazers look to rebuild fully.
The Blazers enter this game with a 11-20 record and are quite hot for their standards. The Trail Blazers are 8-7 on their home court. Portland is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.
As for the 76ers, they sit with a 7-8 record on the road. Philadelphia is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Blazers till have a poor record in their last 10 agmes as they sit with a 3-7 reocerd. Still, they are averaging 110.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.8 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.
