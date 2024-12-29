Will Robert Williams III Play vs Mavericks? Full Blazers Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have secured their tenth win of the season with a narrow 122-120 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday.
Unfortunately, this is not enough to help Portland's standing in the Western Conference. With a 10-20 record, they are firmly in 13th place, 2.5 games behind the 12th place Sacramento Kings and five games out of potentially appearing in the NBA Playoffs.
Needless to say, the Trail Blazers will need all the help they can get if they want to make a run for a playoff spot. This would mean getting back center Robert Williams III.
The Boston Celtics traded Williams to the Blazers alongside Malcolm Brogdon and two future first round draft picks in exchange for guard Jrue Holiday.
While Williams was expected to give Portland a defensive boost, this never came to fruition. Since joining the team last season, he has only played in 16 total games, starting one. In that time, he has averaged 7.3 points, 5.7 total rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
Still, there is hope that Williams can return to the heights of his 2021-2022 season where he averaged 10 points, 9.6 total rebounds, 2.2 blocks, two assists, and 0.9 steals. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team and was seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Now, Portland fans are wondering if he can bring that same defensive strength to the Blazers in time for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The answer? Maybe.
According to the official NBA Injury Report, Williams was listed as questionable today due to a right ankle sprain. This was the same injury that kept him out of the Blazers' game against the Jazz.
The veteran will be out once again.
Williams is not the only player from Portland on the injury report. Guard Dalano Banton is listed as questionable with a left hip contusion and forward Toumani Camara is also questionable with a left foot sprain. Finally, shooting guard Matisse Thybulle is still out with a right ankle sprain.
That being said, star point guard Luka Doncic will be out with a left calf strain and guard Dante Exum has been out since October after undergoing wrist surgery. Center Dereck Lively II has been day-to-day with a hip injury.
