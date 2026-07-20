Tom Dundon has been stirring up controversy ever since he was officially tabbed as the Portland Trail Blazers' new owner earlier this year.

Dundon has made several cost-cutting moves that have earned disdain from the fanbase and is not expected to pay much, if anything, to help the Blazers remodel the Moda Center, which has been their home since 1995. The Blazers' lease at the Moda Center expires in 2030, so the clock is ticking on whether the city and franchise can renovate the arena.

If a deal continues to stall, relocation becomes a stronger possibility. However, there isn't really a clear solution on where the Blazers would go.

"Surely the league wouldn’t let Dundon mess up a big expansion payday by grabbing turf in Seattle or Las Vegas. Some have suggested Austin or Nashville, but those two locales appear to be blocked off by the Spurs and Grizzlies, respectively, both of whom seem on track to play multiple “home-ish” games in those two cities in future seasons," The Athletic insider John Hollinger wrote.

"Kansas City? St. Louis? Bring the NBA back to Rochester or Tri-Cities? None of the places I’ve mentioned appear obviously better than Portland — and a few seem demonstrably worse."

Blazers Far Away from Arena Deal, But Also Relocation

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori answers questions from the press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to imagine the Blazers anywhere else other than the city of Portland, which has been their home since 1970. With Seattle and Las Vegas expected to earn franchises once the league expands to 32 teams in the coming years, those cities are likely eliminated as possible destinations for Portland.

There's a reason why the NBA hasn't expanded in over two decades. There aren't many cities where it makes sense to plop a new team. It is possible for the Blazers to explore untapped markets, like Virginia Beach, which would be closer to Dundon's Carolina Hurricanes, which just won the Stanley Cup this past season.

Mexico City also makes sense as an option given the league's investment in the city. The league has hosted 14 games in Mexico City since 2014, including one in each year since 2022. The Denver Nuggets will play the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 7 in Mexico City Arena during the upcoming regular season.

The Mexico City Capitanes have been a G League franchise since 2021, but it remains to be seen if an NBA franchise can call the city home on a full-time basis.

There is still a long way to go in this saga between the city of Portland, Dundon and the Blazers, but the hope from all sides is that the franchise will stay in the Pacific Northwest.