3 Reasons Why the Blazers Signed Jeremy Sochan

The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing to add to their roster with low-risk moves, and their latest is bringing Jeremy Sochan on board on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

Sochan, 23, won the NBA championship back in June with the New York Knicks, whom he signed with in March after spending nearly four years with the San Antonio Spurs, their opponent in the NBA Finals. Now, he's getting another shot to stick around in the league with the Blazers. Here are three reasons why the Blazers ended up signing him:

He's Young

New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan dribbles up court against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Sochan signing with the Blazers, he becomes the sixth youngest player on the roster. The Blazers did not have any draft picks arrive with the team this offseason, so getting someone like Sochan gives the Blazers someone they can develop.

Sochan still has a lot of room for growth and head coach Micah Nori can find a way to get him integrated into his system, possibly to have his best stretch in the NBA to date.

He's Cheap

New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan looks back during the second half against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have shown a theme in their recent moves of bringing in players that won't cost a lot for the value. Sochan is on the books for a non-guaranteed contract for the upcoming season, which means Portland might not end up keeping him if they feel he is not a fit for the team.

New owner Tom Dundon has expressed a desire to go through with this strategy, including similar moves like when the team traded for Ja Morant and still took on cash to take him on. In addition, the team claimed Micah Potter off of waivers. He was on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract and will likely be in direct competition with Sochan for a spot on the roster.

He's Got Upside

New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan watches from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only does Sochan come with a non-guaranteed contract, but he still has a lot of upside as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The Spurs saw potential in him, and he averaged over 11 points per game in each of his first three seasons. He eventually fell out of the rotation in San Antonio, which led to him being waived in the middle of the 2025-26 season.

The team came to a mutual agreement with Sochan to move on, giving him a chance to sign with the next. In his brief time with the Knicks, Sochan only appeared in 16 games but saw time in the NBA Finals. He was on the court in a 94-90 win when the Knicks won their first championship in over 50 years.