Why the Blazers Traded for Ja Morant This Offseason

It's been a little over a month since the Portland Trail Blazers shocked the NBA and traded for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

Morant has been the prime move for the Blazers this offseason, in a summer that has seen them criticized more than anything. A lot of the drama is surrounding the nature of the team's head coaching hire in Micah Nori and the pending relocation rumors.

The Blazers' basketball operations team is pushing to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference for 2026-27, and they believe Morant will help them achieve those goals.

“Sometimes you have to take big swings,” a Blazers front office executive told Spotrac's Keith Smith. “We think Ja was in need of a fresh start. The All-Star, All-NBA guy is still in there. We’re going to work on helping him find his way back to that level.”

Blazers Taking a Big Risk

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin answers a question from the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers just qualified for the playoffs for the first time in five years, and they don't want to wait another five years to get back there. Portland feels strongly about the roster it has, and with another piece or two, they could make a run towards becoming one of the best teams in the league.

For a team like Portland that doesn't attract free agents very often, getting creative on the trade market is a viable way for them to get better. Morant's value was as low as it had ever been upon being traded, so Portland opted to give it a shot in hopes that they could give him the change of scenery he needed.

The Trade Gives Morant a New Beginning

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant talks with Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morant began his pro career in 2019 as the No. 2 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. He was part of their rise through the ranks in the Western Conference. When Morant came to the team, they were one of the worst teams in the league, but by his second season he was helping them reach the playoffs and averaging 30 points per game.

Morant led the Grizzlies to four playoff appearances in five years, but they only made it out of the first round once. It was clear that their core had run its course. Head coach Taylor Jenkins was fired just before reaching the playoffs, and his backcourt teammate Desmond Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic for four first-round picks. That signaled the start of a rebuild for the Grizzlies and the end of Morant's career in Memphis.

After struggling to vibe with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo and stay healthy for three consecutive seasons, the Grizzlies knew it was time to move on.

In Portland, Morant will team up with veteran guards Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, both of whom have more experience in the playoffs than the new guard. This should help Morant align his focus on winning with his new team.

He also has a new pick-and-roll partner in Donovan Clingan that could rival some of the best in the NBA. Morant's downhill speed and Clingan's impending lob threat will make things difficult for Portland's opponents on the defensive end.

Can He Return to All-Star Status?

Ja Morant dunks the ball during the first half in the NBA All-Star Game. | USA TODAY Sports

The last time Morant was an All-Star was in 2023, when he averaged 26.2 points per game. That was the last year he played more than 50 games in a season, as health and suspensions have limited him to 79 games over the last three seasons combined.

Portland offers Morant an opportunity to grow from the player and person he was in Memphis. Morant showed signs of being someone that could lead a franchise to a championship, but the players and coaching staff around him were not the right fit for him.

Everything on paper suggests Morant and the Blazers will be in better positions during the upcoming season.