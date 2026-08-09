3 Games Blazers Fans Are Dying to Know Ahead of Schedule Release

The Portland Trail Blazers schedule is expected to come out in the next couple of weeks, and there are many things to look forward to ahead of the new season.

Here is a look at three things to keep an eye out for ahead of the team schedule release.

The Ja Morant Bowl: Portland vs. Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers might not get featured on national television often during the 2026-27 season, but one game that will likely receive that treatment is their first visit to the FedEx Forum against the Memphis Grizzlies. The contest will mark Morant's first time back in the city since being traded in June for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

Morant spent seven seasons with the Grizzlies, leading them to the playoffs on three separate occasions. Things did not work out how Morant had hoped in his final year, after the team struggled to stay healthy, and Morant was limited to just 20 games.

It will be an emotional game for Morant, who still values the relationships and time he had with the franchise, but Portland will be seeking a victory as it fights through the tough Western Conference.

The Rematch: Portland vs. San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama boxes out Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers lost in five games in the first round of the playoffs to the San Antonio Spurs, who went on to win the Western Conference in a seven-game series against the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The young and upstart Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, struggled in the NBA Finals, losing in five games to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

Donovan Clingan will be tasked with defending Wembanyama, who averaged 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game during the series.

The Spurs are coming back this season for blood as they try to make up for their loss in the Finals, but the Blazers should represent a very challenging opponent. Portland should come in with a chip on its shoulder after losing to San Antonio in five games, so it'll be interesting to see how they respond when they face their new rival.

The Tiago Splitter Reunion: Portland vs. Chicago

Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter looks on during a press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter could have signed a new deal with the franchise, but he ultimately took a job with the Chicago Bulls after the team parted ways with Billy Donovan.

Splitter was integral to the team's success last season after stepping in for Chauncey Billups following his arrest by the FBI, just one game into the regular season. The Blazers were fond of Splitter and hoped that he could return as head coach, but he ended up taking another job instead. Splitter should have his Bulls very prepared against the Blazers, creating what could be a trap game for Portland.