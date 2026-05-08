Blazers Trade Candidates: 4 Realistic Targets to Bolster Roster This Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t among the eight teams currently vying for a championship, but given the nonstop chatter associated with trade talks, they’ve remained firmly in the spotlight in their own way.

The organization doesn’t enter this offseason with plenty of cap space or 2026 draft picks, but they do have the assets that could make them the top-fold story of this offseason. With respect to the current superstars that they’ve already been associated with — think Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo — here are a few players that, at the very least, they should check the pulse on.

Here's a look at four possible trade targets for the Blazers:

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III shoots a jump shot during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Although it’s an obvious addition — and one that Portland observers believed might’ve already been in play — one would be remiss to not include it.

On the surface, there’s just so much to like about the New Orleans Pelicans’ star forward. The on-paper numbers — 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 47-38-89 percentage splits — threaten All-Star caliber. Put simply: there’s a reason for why contenders weren’t able to easily pluck him away from the Pelicans at February’s deadline.

With the right swap, Murphy’s contract ($28 million annually) also fits into the Blazers’ budget. And thus, the only question becomes: what exactly does New Orleans have to have in return?

In late-January, Marc Stein reported that New Orleans wanted a Desmond Bane-type package. For reference, Orlando gave up four first-round picks plus an additional first-round pick swap … and in Year One, they have only a seven-game, opening-round series loss to Detroit to show for it.

Hence the title of this article: Portland would be wise to check the temperature because of Murphy’s perfect theoretic fit, and here’s to hoping the Pelicans have eased their demands slightly.

Sam Merrill, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

To borrow a phrase from Mike Rice, a legendary play-by-play commentator from Portland’s past, the Cavaliers could consider themselves to be in “deep doo-doo” if having the NBA’s highest payroll doesn’t translate to anything other than an appearance in the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers aren’t trying to be the league’s only team to surpass that second apron with a premature exit to show for it. And thus, if they attempt to retool, there will be plenty to unload to potential suitors.

Although he's far from a superstar, the 29-year-old Merrill is on an affordable deal, and packed a considerable punch this season — 12.8 points on 46-42-86 percentage splits — and, as Toronto’s Brandon Ingram can attest, he’s also a scrappy defender who knows how to stick to scorers’ jerseys.

It’s another one of those “solve two problems at once” ideas; Merrill’s contract could be absorbed through the Blazers’ mid-level exception, which owner Tom Dundon would likely prefer over a higher-priced alternative, and he immediately bolsters Portland’s shooting percentages.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A huge preface: these two names only make sense if the Blazers find themselves uninvolved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

McDaniels is more “pipe dream” than anything, especially with around-the-league sources already acknowledging that the Wolves’ hesitance in this discussion led to pause during February’s trade deadline. The 32-point, 10-rebound masterpiece in the Game 6 closeout in Denver likely only added to that indispensability.

But, let’s say the Timberwolves’ second round exit is of the ugly type. As of this writing, they’re still applying Band-Aids and picking up their teeth after the Spurs’ haymaker, a 38-point win in Game 2.

This would, in essence, mean, that Minnesota took a slight backstep, bowing out in the Semifinals after back-to-back Conference Finals exits in the years prior. If their franchise has some semblance of doubt — and Portland can't get Antetokounmpo themselves — why not go after a young up-and-comer that will be difficult to afford afterwards?

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara shoots the ball under the arms of Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

This suggestion feels almost hypocritical, given how much we’ve talked about the Blazers’ need for 3-point shooting.

Regardless, here’s a rule of thumb that NBA general managers around the league are probably already mindful of: when reports surface about a 23-year-old All-Star’s frustrations, everyone’s wise to at least check the pulse.

It doesn’t necessarily feel realistic, the idea of Orlando dealing their franchise face of the last four seasons, but after three consecutive opening-round exits, perhaps they recognize a ceiling. Should they hold steady, Banchero will at least have the benefit of a new head coach to start fresh with.

Any hypothetical move will be costly and tricky to navigate, given Banchero’s five-year max extension, which caps at $287 million, should the gifted forward reach specific benchmarks (i.e. Most Valuable Player, All-NBA).

The perimeter shooting struggles are an elephant in the room, but to his credit, Banchero seems to absolve of these worries come postseason time. It puts this author, perhaps, in the minority, but one would prefer this over a one or two-year rental with an aging superstar.