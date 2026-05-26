The Pros and Cons in Blazers Trade For Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

The Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams linked to Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown in trade rumors.

Brown, who turns 30 in October, could be traded by the Celtics this offseason after the Eastern Conference powerhouse failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs in a surprising seven-game series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA insider Marc Stein was the first to report on the Blazers' interest in Brown.

"There is a belief in some corners of the league that Atlanta, Houston and Portland all have legitimate trade interest in Brown," Stein wrote. "Which is something to file away if you’re looking for participants that might be interested in joining an eventual multi-team Antetokounmpo trade construction."

Why Jaylen Brown Trade Makes Sense For Blazers

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown handles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Blazers are looking to make a splash after their first playoff appearance since 2021. With new owner Tom Dundon entering the fold, the Blazers could look to make a huge splash that could propel them toward the top of the Western Conference.

Brown would definitely elevate the profile for the Blazers after averaging 28.7 points per game this past season with the Celtics. Brown is one of the best scorers in the league and would help the Blazers take that next step as a franchise.

The Blazers and Celtics are also no strangers to a trade after swapping Jrue Holiday and Anfernee Simons this past offseason. However, a trade involving Brown would be a bit more complicated given the salaries.

What a Jaylen Brown Trade Looks Like

Brown is one of the best players in the league, so the price to acquire him is understandably very high. The Blazers don't have any draft picks this summer, so they will probably have to get a third team roped into the mix in order to make this happen.

Trading Brown only really makes sense for the Celtics if they were getting a player in return like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the biggest star in trade rumors this offseason. NBA insider Jake Weinbach suggested a trade that could work for the Blazers, Celtics and Bucks that gets Brown to Portland.

A blockbuster trade idea between the Celtics, Blazers, and Bucks:



• Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo



• Blazers

Jaylen Brown

AJ Green



• Bucks

Jerami Grant

Shaedon Sharpe

Scoot Henderson

No. 27 overall pick (via BOS)

2027 first-round pick (via BOS)

2027 first-round pick (via… — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) May 25, 2026

In this projected deal, the Blazers would give up Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, three first-round picks, and a pick swap to get Brown and Bucks sharpshooter AJ Green.

This move would solve a lot of Portland's issues with offense, but it pairs Deni Avdija with a solidified superstar in Brown. With Damian Lillard set to return and Jrue Holiday anchoring the defense, this has the recipe for success in Portland.

That being said, the Blazers still have significant ground to make up to catch the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs to get to the top of the Western Conference. While this deal may not get them quite there, they are far closer than they would be without making this deal.

I believe this deal could rush the process towards becoming a contender, but if this move were made, I could respect the hustle the Blazers have to get better as soon as possible.