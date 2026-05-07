What a CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard Reunion Looks Like For Blazers

The 2026 offseason has arrived, and for the Portland Trail Blazers, the vibes are a complicated mix of old and new.

Coming off a 42-40 season and a first-round exit at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, general manager Joe Cronin is standing at a crossroads, but there’s a storyline bubbling under the surface that has the Rose City buzzing.

With Damian Lillard already back in town working his way back from a torn Achilles, the possibility of a reunion with his former backcourt buddy CJ McCollum should be something the Blazers consider.

Could Blazers Sign CJ McCollum?

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

When Portland traded McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022, the goal was to break the defensive ceiling that a Lillard-McCollum pairing inherently created. Fast forward to 2026, and the Blazers' roster is actually more guard-heavy than before.

Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are expected to be the future, but neither have fully solidified their place as cornerstones of the franchise.

Lillard is under contract through 2027-28 but will be 36 years old next season.

McCollum finished last season averaging roughly 18.8 points per game across stints with the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks. He remains one of the league’s most elite pure shooters.

Signing McCollum would give the team more of a veteran presence to help them in a potential playoff series. Given how McCollum made the Hawks competitive during their series with the New York Knicks, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Blazers to take him on as someone to help improve the roster and culture for the organization.

The Financial Fit

The Blazers have roughly $170 million already committed to the roster for 2026-27, so there's a good chance they would have to shed salary, or at the very least, McCollum would have to take a hometown discount.

For McCollum to return to the pacific northwest, it wouldn't be on the $30M+ salary he just finished. He would likely need to take a veteran’s role, potentially utilizing Portland's non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

At 34 years old, a two-year, $28 million deal would allow him to retire in the city where he became a star while providing the Blazers with another guard to help the team's scoring output.

Why It Makes Sense (And Why It Doesn't)

The Pros

Even at 34, McCollum shot 37.5 percent from deep last year. That should force whoever the coach ends up being to play him.

Lillard and McCollum have a telepathic on-court chemistry from nearly a decade of playing together. If Dame's mobility is limited post-Achilles, having a secondary creator who knows his every move is invaluable.

McCollum's presence in a locker room will ensure that he has as much value off the court than he does on the court.

A McCollum return for the Blazers will excite fans initially, but it might not be the best move for the current direction of the roster.

The Cons

The defensive concerns that plagued the 2010s Blazers haven't disappeared. A Lillard-McCollum backcourt in 2026 would be even slower than it was in 2019.

Adding McCollum likely takes away from minutes for players like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, which can be problematic since the Blazers didn't get as much time to evaluate them as they would have liked in an injury-filled 2025-26 for both of them.

The Verdict

The Blazers' path forward is through consolidation trades and internal development instead of big-game hunting in free agency.

However, if McCollum is willing to accept a role as a high-end bench piece and veteran mentor, the homecoming would be a move to ensure Portland's young core learns how to win from the two best to ever do it in a Blazers jersey.