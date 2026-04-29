Blazers Eliminated: Solving the Frontcourt Logjam Headlines a High-Stakes Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers are starting their offseason after a 114-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 inside the Frost Bank Center.

The Blazers dug themselves into a deep hole early, trailing by double digits at the end of the first quarter. They trailed by as much as 28 points during the contest and never held a lead. While they managed to get within nine points in the middle of the fourth quarter, they never had a true shot of getting back in the game as the Spurs pushed onward to victory.

Blazers Start Out Flat

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan reaches for a loose ball during the first half | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The opening minutes of Game 5 were a stark reflection of the consistency issues that plagued Portland throughout the first round. Despite a resilient regular season that saw them clinch the No. 7 seed, the Blazers lacked the necessary intensity to match the Spurs' early surge, falling behind by double digits before the mid-point of the first quarter.

While Deni Avdija did his best by leading the team with 22 points, the supporting cast struggled to find a rhythm against San Antonio’s length.

This early deficit essentially dictated the pace of the game, forcing head coach Tiago Splitter into a desperate game of catch-up that Portland’s offense, which ranked 22nd in efficiency this season, simply wasn't equipped to win on the road.

Too Much Wemby

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama warms up before game five of the first round. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The primary catalyst for Portland's struggle was the inescapable presence of Victor Wembanyama. Fresh off becoming the NBA’s first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, Wembanyama anchored a Spurs defense that held the Blazers to just 95 points.

His stat line, 17 points, 14 rebounds and a staggering six blocks, hardly tells the whole story, as his rim protection forced Portland into settling for contested perimeter shots.

The Blazers’ young core, specifically Scoot Henderson and Toumani Camara, found their driving lanes completely erased, which led Portland to a deficit it could not overcome.

An Uncertain Offseason Awaits

Tom Dundon is introduced during the first half during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the 2025-26 campaign officially in the books, general manager Joe Cronin faces a complex crossroads involving both veteran contracts and developmental timelines. The most pressing dilemma centers on Robert Williams III, who is entering a pivotal free agency after proving his health with 40 appearances this season.

While Williams provides elite defensive metrics, the emergence of 2025 first-round pick Yang Hansen and the presence of Donovan Clingan make the frontcourt rotation crowded.

Additionally, with Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Jerami Grant (in the midst of a $160 million deal) still on the books, Portland must decide if they will double down on this veteran-led playoff push or pivot toward a full youth movement centered around Avdija and the backcourt.

On top of that, acting head coach Tiago Splitter's future will be determined, as new owner Tom Dundon will have to answer to his "cheap" claims as he shells out a contract to the team's successor — whether it's Splitter or someone else.