Blazers Offseason Primer: Free Agents, Draft Capital, Salary Cap Space, Trades

The Portland Trail Blazers are starting their offseason a little later than they have during the past few years, but it's still earlier than they had hoped after losing in the first round to the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

This should be a dynamic offseason for the Blazers as they look to take that next step as a team into the contender conversation in the Western Conference.

Here's a look at key things to know as the offseason begins:

Free Agents

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III guards. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Robert Williams III, Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley, Caleb Love (RFA)

The Blazers enter the summer with a focus on interior depth and perimeter shooting consistency. While much of the roster is under contract, the front office must decide on the value of retaining veteran presence versus opening minutes for younger developmental pieces.

Prioritizing connector players will be the litmus test for how aggressive Portland intends to be in their pursuit of a return to the postseason.

Draft Capital

Yang Hansen reacts during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the LA Clippers. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

No draft picks

The Blazers do not have a first-round pick as their selection was lottery-protected and must be conveyed to the Chicago Bulls as part of a 2021 trade involving Lauri Markkanen, Larry Nance Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr.

Keep an eye on how the front office bundles future second-round assets to move up or back, as Portland has historically used these marginal chips to navigate the strictures of the new CBA apron levels.

Salary Cap Space

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Croninlooks on before the game against the Chicago Bulls. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Navigating the salary cap this offseason is less about having cap room to sign stars and more about managing the luxury tax aprons. The team currently has $170 million already committed to players.

With several mid-tier contracts on the books, Portland’s flexibility hinges on the first apron hard cap limits.

Strategic use of the Mid-Level Exception (MLE) will be the primary tool for improvement. To stay under the more restrictive second apron, the Blazers must balance their aggressive pursuit of talent with the long-term cost-controlled nature of their rookie-scale contributors.

Potential Trades

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Portland is positioned as a potential third team facilitator in larger league-wide blockbusters. Because they possess a blend of expiring contracts and enticing young guards, they can take on salary for draft compensation or consolidate multiple rotation players for a single high-impact starter.

Look for the Blazers to target teams facing difficult tax scenarios, offering salary relief in exchange for veteran wings that complement the current core's timeline.