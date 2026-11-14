Blazers Duo Dominates Second Half in Win Over Acuff Jr., Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their elite start to the season, making light work of the lowly Sacramento Kings, 120-107.

The first of a six-game road stretch ends in victory for a Portland team that is one of the league’s best stories early in the season.

A game result that has two positive implications for the Blazers, who improve to a 9-3 overall record but also move to 1-1 in the NBA Cup, placing them second in West Group C behind the San Antonio Spurs.

Portland’s offense was superb in the game, making 17 three-pointers at a very high efficiency (40.5 percent) and also shooting 23-of-25 from the free-throw line, which is a rare offensive area that the team ranks in the bottom 15 of the league in.

There is no such thing as a guaranteed win in the NBA, and Deni Avdija noted postgame that this was a trap game and that it was important to stay focused.

Avdija definitely practiced what he preached, as he led the game in scoring with 34 points while missing only two shots from the field (11-of-13). He also added six rebounds, four assists and a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe.

Damian Lillard scored 29 points in the contest, behind a 22-point second-half barrage. The veteran guard also converted all 11 of his free-throw attempts, which is something he has been looking to improve on early in the season.

For the Kings, it was the same old story, as they fell to 1-11 on the year with their fourth consecutive loss.

First Half

Kings center Dylan Cardwell and Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III dive for a the ball during the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to the first matchup between these teams, a slow start from the Blazers allowed Sacramento to throw the first punch of the game, forcing an early Micah Nori timeout.

Some early turnovers and settling for bad shots plagued the Blazers through the opening minutes.

“I think that first half, the turnover bug got us again early in the game,” Nori said in his postgame press conference. “And then I think that we did a really good job.”

Portland did get back on track in the first quarter with a balanced scoring output, an output that surprisingly didn’t include Damian Lillard, who ended the first quarter scoreless but dished out all five of his assists in the frame.

Another player quiet in the first quarter was Kings rookie sensation Darius Acuff Jr., who missed the mark on all four of his shot attempts, marking his first scoreless quarter as an NBA pro. He finished the half with only two points, and a lot of that can be credited to Camara’s stellar defense.

The Blazers ended the opening frame on a 9-2 scoring run that gave them a nine-point lead heading into the second quarter.

Early in the second, on what seemed to be a highlight block from Kings center Dylan Cardwell, Branden Carlson took a hard hit to his nose.

The play was overturned to a shooting foul, and Carlson knocked down both free throws before heading to the locker room. Two-way player Jayson Kent was the next man up in a depleted Blazers wing room, playing 11 minutes in the contest. Carlson would later retun.

The Blazers were flying to start the second, going on a 14-4 scoring run at one point, headlined by Camara and Avdija. Camara scored seven of his 14 first-half points and only missed once, shooting 5-of-6 from the field. Avdija finished the half with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Scoot Henderson also showed signs of life, scoring nine points and 11 first half minutes off the bench. Robert Williams III was a game-high +23 in his minutes as a reserve as well.

Sacramento fought back to close the gap, but Portland went into the locker room on a high with Lillard scoring all seven of his first half points in the final three minutes, capping it off with 27-foot buzzer-beating three that brough the lead to 11, 64-53.

Second Half

Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles the ball against the Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third quarter belonged to Damian Lillard.

Lillard got back to his aggressive play style, hunting his shot and getting to the free-throw line. He nailed three of his five three-point attempts, including a vintage sidestep over Acuff Jr., a player who grew up idolizing the Portland point guard.

Avdija was heavily involved in the frame, scoring eight points in just under six minutes of work.

Lillard added five free throws to cap off his 14-point quarter and give the Blazers a 15-point lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Lillard is hot to start the third quarter, up to 14 points in the frame.



Acuff Jr. grew up idolizing Dame and the rookie got a front row ticket to a vintage experience. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/d40YSjgwMe — Sahal Arwo (@ArwoNBA) November 14, 2026

It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing in any sense of the word for Portland in the fourth quarter.

The lead grew to 20 points just 40 seconds into the fourth quarter, but this Kings squad is grittier than their record suggests and gave the Blazers a real run for their money.

"We’re up 20, and then we kind of started messing with the game a little bit," Nori said, "Almost felt like we started to bamboozle the game ourselves with self-inflicted wounds.”

Acuff Jr. hit a three that brought the lead down to 11 and force a Micah Nori timeout. Avdija tried to eliminate any hope of a comeback, knocking down a tough floater plus the foul coming out of that same timeout.

Acuff Jr. and Avdija started exchanging blows like Drago and Rocky did in Moscow.

The Kings guard scored 10 points in the fourth, but it was the Blazers’ All-Star forward who landed the critical blows.

If the third quarter belonged to Dame, the fourth solely belonged to Avdija.

Three-pointers, getting to the rim, drawing fouls. Whatever your preferred brand of offense, Deni brought it to the table in the final 12 minutes.

Avdija scored 14 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter, going perfect from the field and the free-throw line in the frame.

Sacramento had no answer, and despite cutting the lead, Portland cruised in the latter stages of the quarter to take the game by 13 points. It was important for Portland to maximize its margin of victory in the NBA Cup.

Portland continues with a back-to-back set in Minnesota against Lamelo Ball and the Timberwolves. First game scheduled for Monday, November 16th at 5:00PM PT.