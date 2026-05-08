Blazers Interview Nuggets Assistant Jared Dudley for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Portland Trail Blazers are beginning their coaching search with their first reported interview.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, the Blazers are set to interview Denver Nuggets lead assistant Jared Dudley for their head coaching vacancy.

"Sources: The Trail Blazers interviewed Jared Dudley for their head coaching position. Dudley is the lead assistant coach for the Nuggets. He was also an assistant coach for the Mavericks. He spent 14 NBA seasons with the Bobcats, Suns, Clippers, Bucks, Wizards, Nets, and Lakers," Scotto tweeted.

Sources: The Trail Blazers interviewed Jared Dudley for their head coaching position. Dudley is the lead assistant coach for the Nuggets. He was also an assistant coach for the Mavericks. He spent 14 NBA seasons with the Bobcats, Suns, Clippers, Bucks, Wizards, Nets, and Lakers. pic.twitter.com/0GRc0LEkRF — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 8, 2026

Who is Jared Dudley?

Dudley is a highly respected former NBA forward whose 14-season playing career was defined by his glue guy reputation and high basketball IQ.

A former ACC Player of the Year drafted 22nd overall in 2007 out of Boston College, Dudley played for seven different franchises, most notably the Phoenix Suns from 2008-13 and 2016-18.

He finished his playing career by winning an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, serving as a vital locker-room veteran and mentor. Known for his outspoken nature and understanding of team dynamics, he seamlessly transitioned into coaching immediately after retiring in 2021.

Dudley's Coaching Experience

Since trading his jersey for a clipboard, Dudley has quickly ascended the coaching ranks. He spent four seasons as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks (2021–2025) under Jason Kidd, where he was credited with helping develop the team's defensive schemes and managing star personalities.

In Dudley's first full season with the Mavs, the defensive rating dipped from 113.0 to 109.4, which helped them reach the Western Conference Finals.

In July 2025, he was hired as the lead assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets under David Adelman. His rapid rise is attributed to his unique ability to relate to modern players while possessing the tactical mind of a veteran strategist, making him someone to watch in this year's head coach cycle.

Who Else Will Blazers Interview?

The Blazers have been linked to around 20 candidates and it's expected that the team should hold an expansive process to get its next head coach. Beyond Dudley, several high-profile names have emerged:

Tiago Splitter

The incumbent interim coach who led Portland to a surprising playoff berth in 2026. While he remains under consideration, reports suggest the team may still look for an outside hire.

Sean Sweeney

Sweeney has done a great job on Mitch Johnson's staff with the San Antonio Spurs and could become a first-time head coach this offseason.

Jamahl Mosley

The former Orlando Magic coach is viewed as someone who sets the tone culturally and a catalyst that can significantly improve Portland's defensive identity. He took the Magic from a 20-win squad to three straight playoff appearances in just five years.

Chris Quinn

A long-time assistant with the Miami Heat, Quinn is often cited as one of the most prepared candidates in the league.