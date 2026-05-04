Why the Trail Blazers Should Hire Head Coach Jamahl Mosley

The Portland Trail Blazers are searching for a new head coach and a possible candidate has now entered the conversation.

The Orlando Magic dismissed their head coach, Jamahl Mosley, less than 24 hours after the team was eliminated by the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Now that he is looking for a new job, the Blazers should move him towards the top of their interview list.

BREAKING: The Orlando Magic have dismissed head coach Jamahl Mosley, sources tell ESPN. Mosley's tenure in Orlando finishes after five seasons, including three consecutive playoff runs from 2023 to 2026. Orlando had a first-round elimination for the third straight time Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Gb4LOgu8aZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 4, 2026

Mosley Makes Sense For Blazers

Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While Mosley failed to win a playoff series with the Magic in three tries, that doesn't tell the full story of his tenure in Orlando. He took over a team that won just 21 games in the 2020-21 season and turned them into a 48-win playoff team in the Eastern Conference in just three seasons.

He has experience coaching in the playoffs and getting the most out of his players. The culture he built in Orlando is an infectious one and Portland would be appreciative to have a voice like that leading the bench.

Mosley is a defensive-minded coach, which is similar to the identity the Blazers tried to build this past season under Tiago Splitter. The difference between Mosley and Splitter is the former's track record, which includes multiple playoff appearances as a head coach.

Why Blazers Shouldn't Hire Mosley

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Mosley has his fair share of criticisms, including the fact that Orlando's offenses weren't at the pinnacle of the NBA, even though they were a playoff team. Even with an offensive engine like Paolo Banchero, the Magic never entered the elite offense tier in the league.

The Blazers could run into that issue if Mosley were to join the coaching staff, but every situation is unique in the NBA. If Mosley has Deni Avdija and healthy, rested Damian Lillard running the show, he might be able to achieve new heights with that specific pair over other players.

If Blazers owner Tom Dundon wants to make a home-run hire, this might not be it. However, hiring Mosley would be a massive hit. There's a good chance he will be in a few head coaching searches if he chooses, including the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans, both of whom could benefit from a coach like Mosley.

Hiring coaches that are of interest to other teams is an easy way to win the offseason.

The Bottom Line

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley talks with guard Anthony Black. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

There are pros and cons to bringing Mosley into the fold, but that would be the case with any candidate the Blazers look into.

Simply put, Mosley is one of the best coaches in the NBA and he deserves to lead a staff in the upcoming season. There's a good chance he will, so if the Blazers want a competitive coach that can keep the balance of developing the young core of the roster while also looking to fight for a spot in the playoffs, Portland should offer the job to Mosley.