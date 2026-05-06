5 Blazers Head Coach Candidates Ranked from Realistic to Crazy

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of four teams looking for a new head coach and they are scouring across the league to find their leader.

The Blazers could go in a number of different directions for their coaching search, some of which range from realistic to crazy. Here are five candidates for the team:

Realistic: Tiago Splitter

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Tiago Splitter during the second half of game two. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Splitter is the incumbent and he led the team to the playoffs. He has many fans inside the organization already and his return would mean the Blazers don't have to immediately start from scratch. If the interim tag is removed from his title, Splitter can spend a full offseason establishing his culture, which is something he was unable to do because he was filling in for Chauncey Billups all season long.

Makes Sense: Jamahl Mosley

Mosley’s name carries weight because of his proven track record in turning a lottery-bound roster into a defensive juggernaut. During his tenure in Orlando, he specialized in taking a young, disjointed group and instilling a top-five defensive rating.

For a Blazers team that has historically struggled with defensive consistency, Mosley offers a plug-and-play culture shift. His hiring would be a signal that Portland is ready to transition from a developmental phase to a disciplined, playoff-contending defense.

Safe: Chris Quinn

Often cited as the coach-in-waiting within the Miami Heat organization, Quinn is the quintessential "Heat Culture" export. Choosing Quinn is a bet on organizational stability.

Unlike a crazy hire, Quinn brings a blueprint for player development that has consistently turned undrafted players into starters.

For Portland, this is the safe move because it minimizes the risk of a locker room disconnect while providing a sophisticated offensive framework that prioritizes ball movement and spacing, which is where the Blazers have remained stagnant.

Doesn't Make Sense: Jeff Van Gundy

While Van Gundy’s basketball IQ is indisputable, he has not been a head coach since 2007. Van Gundy typically thrives with veteran-laden rosters that can execute high-level, grind-it-out half-court sets.

Portland’s current roster is built for pace and transition, forcing this group into a rigid, old-school defensive shell could stunt the growth of their primary ball-handlers who need more creative freedom.

Crazy: Tom Thibodeau

Thibodeau in Portland is the definition of a high-octane culture shock. Known for playing his starters heavy minutes and demanding playoff-level intensity in November, Thibodeau would represent a complete 180-degree turn for the franchise.

Thibodeau took the year off after spending five seasons with the New York Knicks, where he reached the Eastern Conference Finals last spring. He is rumored to wanting a return to the coaching ranks, but moving to Portland from the hustle and bustle of New York would be a massive change for him and the Blazers' culture from this past season would change.