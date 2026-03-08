Blazers Proving Why They Made Jrue Holiday Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers have been stung by the injury bug as of late, with Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe missing in the lineup.

With the team's two leading scorers on the sidelines, it has forced the Blazers to pivot and find new ways to drum up some offense. The Blazers have relied on Jrue Holiday to step up, and he has done so in a major way.

"Well, I think, honestly, Jrue was leading us in those minutes. He was playing really well, and at the end of the day, he could not play the whole game," Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter said after the team lost to the Houston Rockets.

"We missed shots with the rest of the group that was there. We were not as sharp, and Houston has a great team. Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, they lead them offensively; they're always finding a way to score and give them credit, they did a good job."

Holiday, Veterans Carrying Blazers Through Dog Days

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday trips as he dribbles against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It's not easy to get through the final stretch of the season, but the veterans are helping the roster get past the finish line with hopes of advancing further into the spring. Jerami Grant spoke about how important Holiday and the other veterans are in the Blazers' operation.

"Yeah, we know we got to step up. We got a couple guys out who usually had a ball scoring a ball, so we know we got to step up and do what we can to keep the team afloat," Grant said postgame.

"I mean, Jrue's the leader of the team. We kind of follow him, so he's getting into the paint, making sure everybody's touching the ball and also scoring as well. We follow him."

The Blazers have to find ways to get through the season, even when everything is stacked against them. It's part of life in the NBA, and the Blazers aren't immune to the day-to-day struggles. If anything, the Blazers should be credited for figuring out how to remain in the play-in conversation despite these injuries plaguing the team.

The hope is that they get Avdija back soon, but there is no guarantee of the team getting its star player back. Even if he does come back, the Blazers will need their veterans to continue to be a leading force in the locker room as Portland navigates the playoffs for the first time as a group.