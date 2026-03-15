Blazers Center Robert Williams III Status Revealed vs. 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III is on the injury report due to left knee management, but he appears ready to go for the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

CBS Sports is reporting that Williams is available for the contest against the Sixers.

Williams to Play vs. 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III grabs a rebound during the second half against the Indiana Pacers. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers are playing on the first night of a back-to-back, so it was up in the air as to whether Williams would play in the first game against the Sixers or the second game against the Brooklyn Nets. It appears the Blazers would rather have Williams available for the game against the Sixers because they are a more difficult opponent.

The Sixers won't be boasting their best lineup because Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond are both sidelined with injuries of their own, but Adem Bona boasts a big challenge for the Blazers in the middle. Bona had nine points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes of action in the Sixers' win over the Nets in their previous game.

Williams is in the final year of his contract and is approaching free agency this summer, but the way he has been playing this season for Portland suggests that the team could look to re-sign him this offseason.

Williams is averaging 6.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Blazers this season. While those are not the best numbers of his career, he is healthy for the first time in his Blazers tenure, which is paying off in a big way for the team. As one of the veterans of the group, Williams is able to bring a strong presence to the table, and it helps the younger guys when things go awry.

Williams' veteran leadership has been on display throughout the season, and his efforts will be very much appreciated during the game against the Sixers. It remains to be seen how much of an impact he will have on the court, but knowing that he will be active helps the Blazers' chances of picking up a win to start the road trip and gaining some momentum moving forward.

Williams will come off the bench as Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant and Donovan Clingan will start for the Blazers.

Tip-off between the Blazers and Sixers is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.