3 Players Who Won't Be on Blazers Roster Next Season

The Portland Trail Blazers have a long offseason ahead and the roster should look a bit different than it does currently.

After losing in five games to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs, the Blazers have gotten a taste of the postseason and need to figure out how to get a bigger bite next year and beyond.

Here's a look at three players on the roster who likely won't be back next season:

Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III enters Moda Center to play against the LA Clippers. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The primary hurdle for "Time Lord" remains his availability rather than his talent. While Williams provides elite rim protection and a vertical spacing element that the Blazers desperately need, his injury history makes him a difficult piece to build around long-term.

With Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen, the team's last two first round picks, occupying the frontcourt rotation, Williams could fit elsewhere outside of Portland.

Portland is likely to prioritize the health and development of their younger, more durable bigs, making a draft-day or mid-season trade the most logical path forward for both the player and the franchise.

Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe walks off the court after participating in warm ups. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

If Sharpe doesn't return, it's because the Blazers dangle him as trade bait in a blockbuster deal.

As one of Portland’s highest-upside wings, Sharpe’s explosive scoring and athleticism make him the crown jewel of their rebuild. However, the Blazers currently face a massive logjam in the backcourt between Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard.

If the front office decides to aggressively pursue a disgruntled superstar or move up significantly in the draft, Sharpe is the one asset with enough league-wide value to headline a transformative deal. His departure would signal a definitive shift in the team's developmental timeline.

Given his benching in the final two games of the series against the Spurs, it suggests Sharpe might be expendable for Portland.

Tiago Splitter

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Tiago Splitter during the second half of game two. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As the Blazers enter the 2026 offseason, the biggest question mark on the roster isn't a player, but the man currently leading them from the bench: Tiago Splitter.

After being thrust into the head coaching role in October 2025 following Chauncey Billups' arrest in a federal gambling investigation, Splitter defied expectations by guiding Portland to a 42-40 record and their first playoff appearance in five years.

However, despite earning the locker room's respect, most notably from Deni Avdija, his return is far from guaranteed.

Reports indicate that new owner Tom Dundon has already vetted nearly 20 candidates for a permanent replacement, and with contract extension talks reportedly stalling over salary figures, Splitter may be the most successful one-year coach in franchise history.