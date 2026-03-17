What Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Looks Like For Blazers

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is up for a trade this offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers should at least consider the idea of making a deal.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz came up with a mock trade that would get Antetokounmpo back with Damian Lillard, this time in Portland. In the deal, point guard Scoot Henderson, shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, power forward Jerami Grant, rookie center Yang Hansen and a 2026 first-round pick (projected No. 11 overall) would go to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo.

"Antetokounmpo should actually be thrilled with the idea of playing in Portland. The Blazers have a young All-Star in Deni Avdija, one of the best defensive wings in the NBA in Toumani Camara and a pair of veteran guards in Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard that Antetokounmpo has played with before," Swartz wrote.

"The Blazers keep all of their future first-round picks (including ones owed from Milwaukee), giving them the option to further upgrade the roster as needed as well.

"Portland gets three former first-round picks who all still pack a ton of potential. Grant is averaging 18.8 points per game and could be shopped to a contender at a later date while the Blazers' pick should be a lottery selection."

Giannis Trade Could Set Blazers Up Nicely

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The biggest problem Lillard and Antetokounmpo faced while they played together in Milwaukee is that they did not have a true third star.

The Bucks tried to do that by getting Kyle Kuzma in a trade with the Washington Wizards. But Kuzma isn't like his former Wizards teammate Deni Avdija, who was an All-Star this season. While Avdija's stats would definitely take a bit of a hit with Antetokounmpo and Lillard both playing on the court next year, he would still have the chance to be a 20-point scorer.

Add Holiday in the backcourt with Lillard, along with Donovan Clingan in the post, and the Blazers have a very competitive starting five. The Blazers could also put Toumani Camara in the starting lineup instead of Holiday to boost the defense on the wing.

Either way, that's a pretty scary defensive first six players for the Blazers, one that would compete with the top teams in the Western Conference.

In the meantime, the Blazers are returning to the court tomorrow to face the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM PT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.