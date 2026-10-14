Blazers Release Celebration Night Schedule, Travis Demers Heads TV Broadcast

The Portland Trail Blazers' play-by-play radio voice for the last seven years, Travis Demers is moving to the TV broadcast on a game-by-game basis. That's right, the Blazers are not fully committing to Demers, despite seeming like the obvious choice exiting the Braiden Bell debacle just two weeks ago, not to mention the fact that 29 other teams have a dedicated long-term play-by-play voice.

The Oregonian's Joe Freeman broke the story. Freeman wrote that, according to a league source, Demers will be given an opportunity to remain in the position all season, but that Portland wants to remain unbound to an extended commitment as they evaluate the new broadcast team, which is set to include color analyst Lamar Hurd and courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam.

Demers called Portland's preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Celebration and theme night schedule

Portland, Oregon: Basketball fans call out to Dallas Mavericks players in hopes of getting an autographs before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another year, another string of games celebrating the Portland's diverse fanbase. The organization released its celebration and theme night schedule for the 2026-27 NBA regular season in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The Blazers added new theme nights that feature a Hello Kitty Night and Harry Potter Night. There will be limited edition co-branded memorabilia available for purchase with tickets. A Star Wars night is also planned, along with a date set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Portland's 1977 NBA championship team.

Unless otherwise listed, all games scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m.

1. Wednesday, October 21

Opening Night (vs. Phoenix Suns).

2. Thursday, October 29

Celebration of Hispanic & Latine Heritage (vs. Memphis Grizzlies).

3. Saturday, November 7

Native American Heritage Celebration presented by Nike N7 (vs. San Antonio Spurs).

4. Sunday, November 29

Blazers Family Funday (vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 3:00 p.m. Tip).

5. Thursday, December 3

Hello Kitty Night (vs. Utah Jazz) Special Mystery box Plush Bag Charm available for purchase with tickets.





6. Saturday, December 12

Pride Celebration presented by Jamba (vs. Atlanta Hawks).

7. Tuesday, December 29

Harry Potter Night (vs. Brooklyn Nets) Special co-branded Blazers/Harry Potter Scarf available for purchase with tickets.

8. Saturday, January 9

Celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (vs. Charlotte Hornets).

9. Tuesday, February 2

Celebration of Black History presented by Ticketmaster (vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 8:00 p.m. Tip).

10. Saturday, February 13

Blazers Family Funday (vs. Detroit Pistons – 12:30 p.m. Tip).

11. Thursday, February 18

Star Wars Night (vs. Indiana Pacers).

12. Friday, February 26

HBCU to the Pros Night presented by Alaska Airlines (vs. Dallas Mavericks).

13. Saturday, March 13

1977 50th Anniversary Celebration (vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 7:30 p.m. Tip).

14. Saturday, March 27

Women’s History Celebration (vs. Milwaukee Bucks).

15. Friday, April 2

Green Game (vs. Utah Jazz).

16. Wednesday, April 7

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Columbia Bank (vs. Dallas Mavericks).