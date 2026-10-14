Blazers Release Celebration Night Schedule, Travis Demers Heads TV Broadcast
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The Portland Trail Blazers' play-by-play radio voice for the last seven years, Travis Demers is moving to the TV broadcast on a game-by-game basis. That's right, the Blazers are not fully committing to Demers, despite seeming like the obvious choice exiting the Braiden Bell debacle just two weeks ago, not to mention the fact that 29 other teams have a dedicated long-term play-by-play voice.
The Oregonian's Joe Freeman broke the story. Freeman wrote that, according to a league source, Demers will be given an opportunity to remain in the position all season, but that Portland wants to remain unbound to an extended commitment as they evaluate the new broadcast team, which is set to include color analyst Lamar Hurd and courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam.
Demers called Portland's preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors.
Celebration and theme night schedule
Another year, another string of games celebrating the Portland's diverse fanbase. The organization released its celebration and theme night schedule for the 2026-27 NBA regular season in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
The Blazers added new theme nights that feature a Hello Kitty Night and Harry Potter Night. There will be limited edition co-branded memorabilia available for purchase with tickets. A Star Wars night is also planned, along with a date set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Portland's 1977 NBA championship team.
Unless otherwise listed, all games scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m.
1. Wednesday, October 21
Opening Night (vs. Phoenix Suns).
2. Thursday, October 29
Celebration of Hispanic & Latine Heritage (vs. Memphis Grizzlies).
3. Saturday, November 7
Native American Heritage Celebration presented by Nike N7 (vs. San Antonio Spurs).
4. Sunday, November 29
Blazers Family Funday (vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 3:00 p.m. Tip).
5. Thursday, December 3
Hello Kitty Night (vs. Utah Jazz) Special Mystery box Plush Bag Charm available for purchase with tickets.
6. Saturday, December 12
Pride Celebration presented by Jamba (vs. Atlanta Hawks).
7. Tuesday, December 29
Harry Potter Night (vs. Brooklyn Nets) Special co-branded Blazers/Harry Potter Scarf available for purchase with tickets.
8. Saturday, January 9
Celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (vs. Charlotte Hornets).
9. Tuesday, February 2
Celebration of Black History presented by Ticketmaster (vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 8:00 p.m. Tip).
10. Saturday, February 13
Blazers Family Funday (vs. Detroit Pistons – 12:30 p.m. Tip).
11. Thursday, February 18
Star Wars Night (vs. Indiana Pacers).
12. Friday, February 26
HBCU to the Pros Night presented by Alaska Airlines (vs. Dallas Mavericks).
13. Saturday, March 13
1977 50th Anniversary Celebration (vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 7:30 p.m. Tip).
14. Saturday, March 27
Women’s History Celebration (vs. Milwaukee Bucks).
15. Friday, April 2
Green Game (vs. Utah Jazz).
16. Wednesday, April 7
Fan Appreciation Night presented by Columbia Bank (vs. Dallas Mavericks).
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Elias Esquivel is a graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's in Journalism and minor in Sports Business. He freelanced for multiple national and international publications during his time at Oregon, covering events ranging from state, college and world championships. Post graduation he transitioned to covering local preps in the Willamette Valley. He's been published in World Athletics, The Oregonian and The Portland Tribune. His favorite book is Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead and his favorite video game is God of War Ragnarök. He has two cats.Follow _esquivel01