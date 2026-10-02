5 Insights Through Three Days of Blazers Training Camp

After three days, six player interviews, a trio of Micah Nori scrums and one yoga session, training camp is almost over for the Portland Trail Blazers.

It seems to be going OK. The first day went great by all accounts. A slight dip followed on day two. And the third day was “more of a mental” session, according to Nori. Though the preseason and first handful of regular season games should elicit more revelations, the hours spent at the practice facility provided some, if few, insights. Here are five of them.

Projected starting five

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Nori has not officially declared a starting unit, the combination of Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan appears to be a sure bet.

“As far as I know, Ja will start. I will start. Deni (will start),” Lillard said Tuesday.

With those three stamped, at least according to Lillard, the remaining two spots feel obvious. Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan were mainstays in the starting five last year, and there is no indication that will change. Between Morant and Lillard, assuming they look anything like their former selves, along with Avdija, the Blazers should have little issues offensively.

There should be an expected adjustment, however. As ball-dominant as Morant, Lillard and Avdija have been in the past, the three former All-Stars may need extended time adjusting to their new roles. But they come off willing.

“There’s so much space with Dame out there on the floor,” Morant said Wednesday. “We both (have) taken the unselfish route and learning each other’s game, but also still trying to be us, and that’s what it takes. We just got to be super intentional on what we want when we have the ball.”

Admittedly, there is not a whole lot of defensive prowess in that lineup, with Morant and Lillard specifically being negative defenders throughout their respective careers. That puts extra pressure on Clingan, which he acknowledges and embraces.

“I love the challenge. More pressure on me at the rim to block more shots. More pressure on me to communicate more to the guards, to the wings on the perimeter,” Clingan said Wednesday. “Just got to be more active, more vocal. I’m ready to accept the challenge.”

Team goals

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara during media day at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overachieving last season, expectations for Portland this year are pretty much the same, with many sportsbooks and outlets projecting the Blazers to win around 42 games again.

They're not buying that. Opening camp with a team meeting, Camara laid out Portland’s goals to reporters on Tuesday.

“Be a 50-plus win team, make the playoffs, have home court advantage and take care of every game — no matter who we play, whether it's a top tier team or a lower tier team,” Camara said. “Just going out there with the same mindset and be consistent as a team.”

Backup frontcourt

Portland Trail Blazers center Branden Carlson during media day at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nori made a point to single out Branden Carlson multiple times when speaking to the media. Between him and Micah Potter, the two are likely to eat significant frontcourt reserve minutes.

Of course, there is still Robert Williams III to consider. He’s certainly the first big-man off the bench, especially with how Nori plans to defend on the perimeter against on-ball screens.

“I said it many times — getting Rob back was so important to us, in my opinion, because not only is Donovan a really good drop defender, but so is Rob,” Nori said Wednesday.

But he’s mostly suited to play the center position. There’s also his injury history to keep in mind. And the fact that someone off the bench needs to fill in at the four. That’s where Carlson and Potter come in.

“(Carlson) can play four because he shoots it well enough. That’s why I think he can slide over to the four, and he moves his feet well enough that defensively he can play there,” Nori said Wednesday. “I think that’s the one good thing with both he and Micah Potter, is that I can foresee them both playing as backup fours and fives.”

Yang Hansen, on the other hand, probably needs another year in the oven.

“The more basketball he plays against NBA caliber players, the better he's going to be because it's just at a faster stage, faster pace, and there's a lot more length,” Nori said Tuesday. “I think the more he gets to play against (NBA talent), the more it slows down for him.”

Scoot!

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing a contract year, Scoot Henderson has made his intentions known.

“I would love to keep playing here, for sure,” Henderson said Thursday. “I would love to keep playing in Portland.”

General manager Joe Cronin said at media day that he expected a “big training camp” from Henderson. The former No. 3 overall NBA Draft pick is fulfilling that expectation, according to Nori and Avdija.

“Scoot looks great, shape-wise, body-wise. He looks strong. He looks aggressive. … He's shooting it way better,” Avdija said Thursday. “Obviously, we all can see how much he's spent during the off-season to improve his game, and I think sky's the limit for Scoot, and we really need him this year to make another step.”

Nori, meanwhile, said that Henderson’s done well playing with pace — not allowing himself to be sped up and lose control — while still pushing that pace in transition. He said Henderson is more of a combo guard rather than a traditional point guard, and that he views the 22-year-old guard “as a Russell Westbrook type player,” capable of dominating on both sides of the floor.

“I told him, I don't need you to worry about everybody else as far as facilitating and orchestrating. We will get stuff off of you just pushing pace and being who you are,” Nori said Thursday. “He can also impact the glass. He's a strong, athletic guy, and that's how we want him to play when he's on the ball.

“I think that I’ve kind of seen in him… a relief,” Nori added. “That that’s how he kind of wants to play.”

Coaching responsibilities

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Nori’s staff has been known for a while now, the first-year head coach broke down some of his assistant’s responsibilities on Thursday.

Quentin Crawford is in charge of the defense. Jay Triano is running things offensively. Mike Williams, who Nori called “my number two,” is helping scheme unique situations, such as late-game scenarios, along with rotation management.

The staff maintains heavy involvement during practices. Nori doesn’t run every drill. It’s by design, his relationship-based philosophy in mind.

“I just find it best that if you are just honest and fair with these guys… that helps you build relationships,” Nori said. “That allows you to build up some equity, so you can go at them when you need to. … That's why in our practices, our coaches will coach, and I'm not running every single drill. I'm not the only voice they hear because I think that there is a shelf life to your voice. … I always joke, you sound like Charlie Brown's teacher after a while, and that's what we don't want.”