Deni Avdija Continues Efficient Play Against Kings, Ja Morant Snaps Cold Streak

Even if it was against an undermanned and dilettantish Sacramento Kings team, the Portland Trail Blazers' Ja Morant and Deni Avdija showcased enough to perk one's ears.

A day ago in my preview ahead of the preseason matchup, I focused on the two former NBA All-Stars. While they admittedly have not evoked the most, well, enthusiastic reactions during the Blazers prep stretch — shoutout Dame time and the growing real estate on Scoot Henderson island — Morant and Avdija have remained intriguing.

Avdija is the best Blazer, who actually played last year, returning this season. The 25-year-old Israeli forward turned into a point-forward en route to making his first All-Star team, becoming the top face on the card and being so good he became the de facto planet the offense orbits around. But now this rising star sits in a crowded stable.

Morant, on the other hand, came to Portland as a tweener heel, the type that the machine keeps expecting you to boo and refuses to push even though he's pretty over, pearl-clutching marks be damned. But Morant, plagued with baggage and concerning injury history, needed to prove he can still go. And through the first couple preseason games, it wasn't looking too hot.

With the famously well-run Kings on the schedule, it provided a low-pressure opportunity for Avdija to continue what's been an efficient and productive preseason, and for Morant to finally play a decent game in a Blazers jersey. Fortunately, that's about what happened.

The breakdown

Oct 13, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdija totaled 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists, shooting 69.2 percent from the field (9-for-13) and recording just a single turnover against Sacramento. He had 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting overall and 3-for-6 on 3-pointers against the Golden State Warriors.

Against the London Lions, he scored nine points and missed just one of his four shots, along with sinking his lone 3-point attempt, adding five rebounds and four assists while posting a team-high +44.

Efficiency was one of the few knocks against Avdija last year. It came with the territory of holding the highest usage rate among forwards, per Cleaning The Glass. Questions brewed on how much his numbers would be effected playing alongside Lillard and Morant, two ball-dominant guards and whether his shooting percentages would even improve.

It's the preseason, so a lot of things can change, particularly when facing real rosters that gameplan for the Blazers. But his performance thus far is very encouraging, and probably forecasts that if and when offensive troubles arise, Avdija will not be the source of the cacophony.

Moving to Ja, there's less to be said — it's just nice to see the guy shoot well and look more and more comfortable. He went a combined 5-for-14 from the field against the Warriors and Lions. In Sacramento, he found his form, producing his best preseason effort with 14 points, two rebounds, six assists, zero turnovers and one steal, shooting 4-for-6 from the field and making 6 of 9 free throws.

Beyond the adequate stat line, Morant showed OK finishing, notably gathering with just his left hand on an attack in the first quarter for the and-one against physical defense. And he still possesses plenty of gravity, not long after the and-one sending a dart to a wide-open Toumani Camara in the weak side corner.

Sounds like plain analysis, but establishing the little things — such as finishing through contact or retaining the unselfishness needed to create for others, especially when you'd probably very much enjoy to get yourself going — that builds to the bigger things. Like living at the free throw line, or being willing to play the screener in some off-ball guard-to-guard screening, which he did with Lillard in at least the first quarter. Imagine if he's willing, or rather chooses, to do so consistently in the regular season.

That's enough overanalyzing preseason games, for now at least. Portland closes its preseason against the Warriors on the road on Oct. 16.