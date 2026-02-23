Five Numbers to Know After Blazers Beat Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in the win column after beating the Phoenix Suns 92-77 inside the Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Blazers lost their last game by 54 points, but they were able to make up for that with a convincing 15-point victory over the Suns. Here's a look at five stats to know from the box score in the game against the Suns.

11 - Blazers' blocks

The Blazers did an excellent job defending the rim and protecting the paint against the Suns. The team notched 11 blocks in their win. Donovan Clingan was the team's block leader with four, while Robert Williams III and Vit Krejci had two apiece. Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara and Jerami Grant each had a block as well.

21 - Blazers' turnovers

While the Blazers grabbed a win, not every number looked good. The team still committed 21 turnovers and allowed 25 points to be scored by the Suns in those moments. The Blazers need to do a much better job of taking care of the ball if they want their offense to progress.

The Blazers only scored 92 points, and a big reason why was because they turned the ball over too many times.

59 - Seconds Deni Avdija played

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija heads to the locker room after suffering an injury. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Avdija subbed himself out in the first minute of the game due to a lingering back injury that has held him out for 10 of the last 17 games. He didn't log any stats, and no team had scored when he exited the game. He was replaced by point guard Scoot Henderson.

It remains to be seen whether or not Avdija will be ready for the team's next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

69.2 - Donovan Clingan, Jerami Grant's shooting percentage

Both Clingan and Grant each made 9 of their 13 shots from the field and were 3 of 6 from downtown in the win. Both of them had 23 points to lead the Blazers, and the duo were in lockstep all night long.

On a night where there wasn't much offense clicking for either side, the fact that the Blazers had Grant and Clingan working well resulted in the win.

77 - Season low in points allowed

The Blazers defense shined after giving up a season-high 157 points in their last loss against the Denver Nuggets. This time around, the Blazers gave up 80 fewer points to the Suns, who made just 36 percent of their shots from the field.