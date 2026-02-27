Blazers Starting Lineup Provides Hope For Future

The Portland Trail Blazers are figuring out, slowly but surely, who they want in their starting lineup moving forward.

It's a work in progress, but with the way things are set up this season, the Blazers are hoping to roll out with Deni Avdija, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant and Donovan Clingan when they are all healthy. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded all 30 starting lineups in the NBA and placed the Blazers at a "B-minus."

"This lineup is a delight on paper and a disaster in a small-sample on-court reality," Hughes wrote. "Is it bad to get outscored by 28.0 points per 100 possessions? Because it seems bad.

"Fear not. Opponents will probably make fewer than 51.1 percent of their threes, and it seems even less likely they'll drill 66.7 percent of them from the corners, which has been the case so far. When those numbers regress, Portland's preferred current starters should perform much better than the league average on D while scoring enough to win their minutes.

"Spacing is a concern, but Holiday is quietly enjoying a late-career playmaking renaissance after doing mostly spot-up work with the Celtics. If Camara and Grant can be threats from the outside, Avdija's elite drive and foul-drawing game will make the Blazers dangerous against anyone."

Blazers Starting Lineup Shows Promise For Future

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija drives against Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Blazers are building around Avdija and the group feels much more complete when he is out there on the court. He has missed the better part of the last month or so with a back injury and there is no telling when he will be back on the court. The hope is that he can return before the end of the season, but the Blazers should be cautious about the injury moving forward.

The Blazers should look different next season when Damian Lillard enters the fold, but it remains to be seen if he will join the starters or be a sixth man for the team. He could fit in either role, so it will be interesting to see what the Blazers think works best.

The Blazers are currently in the middle of a five-game road trip on the eastern side of the country. Their next game comes tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.