Blazers vs. Spurs Game 2 Preview: Keys to Portland Evening the Series

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs for Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round. After a decisive 111-98 loss in the series opener, the Blazers look to settle the score at the Frost Bank Center before the series shifts to Portland.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 2 Details

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 5:00 PM PT

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: NBC, Peacock

Projected Starting Lineups

Blazers Projected Starters Spurs Projected Starters Jrue Holiday De'Aaron Fox Scoot Henderson Stephon Castle Toumani Camara Devin Vassell Deni Avdija Julian Champagnie Donovan Clingan Victor Wembanyama

Key Storylines

Matchup to Watch: Deni Avdija vs. Victor Wembanyama

In Game 1, Victor Wembanyama dominated with 35 points, but more importantly, he anchored a defense that limited Portland’s preferred style of play. The Blazers rely heavily on Deni Avdija (30 points in Game 1) attacking the rim to create high-percentage looks or draw fouls.

Watch if Portland alters their spacing early to pull Wembanyama away from the basket. If the Blazers continue to settle for mid-range looks because the Defensive Player of the Year is clogging the paint, their 45.3 percent field goal clip is unlikely to hold up against San Antonio’s 48.3 percent efficiency.

The Three-Point Disparity

Statistically, the Blazers are in a paradox: they are third in the league in three-point attempts but 27th in percentage. The Spurs’ defensive weakness has historically been the perimeter, yet Portland failed to capitalize in Game 1.

If Portland can’t find a rhythm from deep early, San Antonio will likely move back even further in coverage, effectively daring the Blazers’ shooters to beat them. A 5-10 percent swing in Portland's perimeter shooting is the primary path to an upset.

Stop Stephon Castle in His Tracks

The Spurs’ offense has found a new gear with Stephon Castle averaging 7.4 assists. His ability to navigate the Blazers' defensive trio of Toumani Camara, Matisse Thybulle and Jrue Holiday was a major story in the opening game of the series.

If the Blazers’ perimeter defenders can disrupt Castle’s entry passes to Wembanyama, San Antonio's assist-heavy offense (28.1 per game) could stagnate, forcing more isolation play from veteran point guard De'Aaron Fox.

Blazers' X-Factor

Jrue Holiday is averaging 17.7 points over his last 10 games, but he struggled in Game 1 with just nine points. For the Blazers to steal a win in San Antonio, they need Holiday to not only neutralize Fox on the defensive end but also act as a secondary source to keep the Spurs' defense from collapsing on Avdija.