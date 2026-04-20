3 Takeaways From Blazers’ Game 1 Loss vs. Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers are digging a hole after losing Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 111-98.

It's not a surprise to see the Blazers trailing early, especially after playing one of the best teams in the league. The Blazers held their own for part of the game and were within a score during the third quarter, but the Spurs pulled away, built a double-digit lead and cruised to victory.

Here's a look at the three biggest takeaways following their Game 1 loss:

Blazers Can't Let Wembanyama, Vassell Get Hot From Three

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts to a call by an official during the second half. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is going to be the best player on the court throughout the series, and the numbers will definitely show. Offensively, he had 35 points and made five three-pointers in six attempts.

The Blazers can let Wembanyama be a force, but they can't let his supporting cast do the same. Allowing Devin Vassell to make four 3-pointers, on top of Wembanyama's five, is arguably where the team lost the game.

Keeping Vassell, Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox and Julian Champagnie at bay is going to be key for the Blazers if they want a chance in the series. It won't be easy, but that is a way they can neutralize San Antonio.

The Blazers cannot allow the Spurs to get as many open looks on the perimeter as they got in Game 1, otherwise this will be a quick series.

Playoff Deni's Debut Looked Strong

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija stretches his jersey before game one. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It was the first career playoff game for Blazers All-Star forward Deni Avdija, and he showed out. Avdija scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists, and he played the role of the best player on a playoff team.

The Blazers rallied around him throughout the game, and his efforts helped keep them in it for two and a half quarters. Unfortunately, once he took a step back in the second half, that's when the Spurs were able to capitalize and pull out a win. Avdija will have to continue playing at this level if the Blazers want to have any shot at grabbing a game in this series.

Blazers Can Steal Game 2

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle looks to pass the ball while defended by Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While the Blazers lost by double digits, things could be a lot worse. The Blazers should be disappointed about the loss, but they should also feel optimistic about certain parts of the matchup.

Scoot Henderson's 18 points were promising, but the Blazers could play a lot better than they did in Game 1. Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant did not step up to the plate like the veterans they are, but that should also be okay given San Antonio's game plan and their desire to limit what they can do on the court.

Player Season PPG Game 1 vs. Spurs Points Season FG% Game 1 vs. Spurs FG% Jrue Holiday 16.3 9 45.1 26.6 Jerami Grant 18.6 5 45.3 33.3

What’s Next: Keys to a Game 2 Bounce Back

The Blazers have less than 48 hours to recalibrate before Tuesday's tip-off. To even the series at 1-1, three specific adjustments are non-negotiable:

Wembanyama’s 5-of-6 performance from deep was the primary catalyst for the Spurs' scoring runs. Portland must contest every shot on the perimeter, even if it means surrendering more looks in the mid-range where Toumani Camara and other Blazers defenders can utilize his length to recover.

As seen in the Game 1 stats, the combined 14 points from Holiday and Grant won't cut it. Look for the Blazers to run early sets for Grant in the post to get him to the free-throw line and establish a rhythm.

The supporting cast, specifically Vassell, feasted on gravity created by Wembanyama. Tightening the rotation and ensuring Shaedon Sharpe or Camara stays attached to Vassell’s hip will prevent the drive-and-kick sequences that buried the Blazers in the third quarter.

Scoot Henderson provided a spark with 18 points, but Portland needs more from the depth to match San Antonio.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21 at 5 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.