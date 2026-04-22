3 Takeaways From Blazers' Game 2 Win vs. Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers are proving they deserve to be in the postseason after a 106-103 win in Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Blazers trailed by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter, but they managed to claw their way back into the contest and run out of town with a stolen Game 2 victory that was in the Spurs' grasp.

Here's a look at three takeaways from the Game 2 victory:

Scoot Henderson Pops Off

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring a three point basket | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson delivered a signature performance to carry the Blazers' offense, finishing with a game-high 31 points in the 106-103 victory.

Shooting an efficient 11-of-17 from the floor, Henderson was particularly lethal from beyond the arc, knocking down 5-of-9 attempts from the 3-point line. His scoring was critical during the Blazers' late-game surge, specifically during a span where he accounted for nearly every point to keep the game within reach.

While he didn't record an assist in the contest, his relentless downhill pressure and career-best shooting night from deep were the primary reasons Portland was able to overcome a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Blazers' 3-Point Defense Works

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks to pass against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Portland’s perimeter defense stepped up when it mattered most, holding the Spurs to just 28 percent shooting from three-point range.

The defensive trio of Toumani Camara, Matisse Thybulle, and Jrue Holiday effectively neutralized San Antonio's shooters, specifically limiting Devin Vassell to 0-of-5 from deep. By forcing the Spurs into contested looks and over-passing, the Blazers stagnated a San Antonio offense that usually thrives on high assist numbers.

This disciplined coverage prevented the Spurs from stretching their lead in the fourth quarter, allowing the Blazers' offense time to mount its comeback.

Portland Block Party

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Blazers dominated the interior defensively, out-blocking the Spurs and making life difficult at the rim once Victor Wembanyama exited the game early.

Second-year center Donovan Clingan anchored the paint, utilizing his massive frame to deter drives and secure the defensive glass. Combined with Henderson and Deni Avdija’s activity on the wings, the Blazers finished the night with 11 blocks compared to the Spurs' five.

This rim protection was the backbone of their 16-4 scoring run to close the game, as the Spurs struggled to find easy points in the paint without their primary star to draw defenders away from the basket.

What's Next For Game 3?

With the series tied 1-1, the Blazers return to the Moda Center for a pivotal Game 3. The biggest storyline heading into the matchup is the health of Wembanyama, who entered concussion protocol during Game 2.

If he remains out, the Blazers have a clear path to take control of the series by continuing to exploit the size advantage of Clingan.

Additionally, the Blazers will look for Holiday to find his offensive rhythm after a quiet scoring night, while maintaining the high-intensity perimeter defense that forced San Antonio into a scoring drought late in the second game.