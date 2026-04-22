Victor Wembanyama Injury Helps Blazers Steal Game 2 vs. Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers are heading home happy after a 106-103 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 inside the Frost Bank Center.

Towards the end of the first half, San Antonio Spurs center and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama suffered a head injury that knocked him out for the rest of the game.

The Blazers were able to take advantage, but San Antonio had a run in them early in the second half. The Spurs built a lead as large as 14 with 8:30 to go, but the Blazers were not wanting to dig themselves into an 0-2 hole this early in the series.

With 5.2 seconds to go, the Spurs had a chance to tie the game, but Devin Vassell missed a three-pointer in the corner that would have tied the game. The Blazers came out victorious and tied the series 1-1.

Victor Wembanyama Injury Impact

The game shifted entirely when Victor Wembanyama was forced to exit and enter the league's concussion protocol. Before the injury, Wembanyama’s presence alone altered Portland’s shot chart, forcing the Blazers into contested mid-range jumpers rather than high-percentage looks at the rim.

Victor Wembanyama (concussion protocol) is OUT for the remainder of the game after hitting his head on the court. pic.twitter.com/qP8tAf6osN — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 22, 2026

His absence removed the vertical gravity that usually anchors the Spurs' defense, allowing the Blazers to transition from a perimeter-reliant offense to one that attacked the paint with impunity.

Without the Defensive Player of the Year manning the middle, the Spurs' defensive rating plummeted in the second half, as they struggled to find a secondary rim protector capable of matching the Blazers' renewed aggression.

Scoot Henderson Steps Up

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the Blazers' backcourt under pressure in a hostile road environment, Scoot Henderson took the reins of the offense when it mattered most. Henderson led all scorers with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting. While his scoring numbers are essential, it was his rim pressure and decision-making that truly shifted the game into the Blazers' favor.

By consistently collapsing the San Antonio defense, Henderson forced the Spurs' wing defenders to cheat off their assignments, opening up the perimeter for his teammates. H

is ability to maintain a high pace in transition prevented the Spurs from setting their half-court defense, which proved to be a critical tactical advantage once Wembanyama was no longer there to anchor the paint.

Blazers Close Game on 27-10 Run

The final stretch of the game was defined by a massive 27-10 scoring swing that showcased Portland's defensive versatility. The Blazers switched to a smaller, more aggressive lineup that prioritized deflection-heavy perimeter defense, forcing San Antonio into four turnovers in the final six minutes.

This defensive energy helped the Blazers on offense as Portland capitalized on these extra possessions by attacking the basket relentlessly. This run wasn't just about hot shooting, but it was a clinic in situational awareness, as the Blazers identified the Spurs' lack of interior rim protection and exploited it to erase a 14-point deficit.

What's Next For Blazers?

As the series shifts back to the Moda Center, the primary narrative will revolve around Portland's ability to maintain this momentum in front of their home crowd.

The win has effectively turned this into a best-of-five series, but the Blazers must address their slow start in the first half of Game 2. Strategically, the coaching staff will likely look at ways to replicate the late-game defensive intensity from the opening tip.

With Game 3 set for Friday, the extra day of rest will be vital for the Blazers' high-usage starters to recover before trying to take their first lead of the series.

The Blazers will host the Spurs for Game 3 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.