Blazers Stock Report: 2 Players Rising and 2 Falling After 6-3 Start

The Portland Trail Blazers are nine games into the season, which isn't a lot, but it's enough to form some opinions based off a reasonable sample size.

The Blazers are 6-3 so far, which has yielded mostly positive results. There were plenty of potential expectations for the team, and players haven't exactly matched what many thought of them going into the season.

Some members of the Portland Trail Blazers On SI staff built a stock report of players whose stocks are rising and falling.

Rising: Sidy Cissoko

Portland Trail Blazers forward Sidy Cissoko reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Sidy Cissoko deserves an immense amount of credit for the strides he has made so far this season. Originally signed to a two-way contract last season, there were times I questioned his NBA future. He has completed shut me up with the improvements he focused on this past offseason.

"Much better operating off the dribble, he’s added a good enough offensive bag, but most importantly, he has an added a confidence that just wasn’t there last season. He’s been a huge player in the rotation so far this season—especially with the holes at the forward position—and his growth has truly been a joy to watch." — Sahal Arwo

Falling: Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"After a really strong preseason and training camp, Scoot Henderson is not living up to expectations. Even after Ja Morant went down with an injury and Henderson was elevated to the starting lineup, he has yet to produce a solid performance that we know he is capable of. He has not matched his scoring output since opening night, when he had 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. He's shooting just under 33% from the field and has made just 6 of his 36 three-point attempts this season." — Jeremy Brener

Rising: Yang Hansen

Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen defends the basket during the second half against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"With Robert Williams sitting out against the Spurs, Yang recorded a double-double in 26 minutes. While Williams and fellow center Donovan Clingan’s roles are solidified, Yang could become an enticing trade piece if he continues producing at a high level with the minutes he is given." — Rocco Moschella

Falling: Vit Krejci

Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci passes the ball past Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's an unfortunate set of circumstances for Krejci, who fractured his ankle against the Phoenix Suns and has no current timetable for his return. He had been playing well, but this is a setback that will likely cost him most, if not all, of the remainder of the regular season. It's a step backwards not only for him, but for the Blazers as a whole." — Jeremy Brener